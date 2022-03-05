How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Everton FC hits the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, March 7. The two Premier League teams will play at 3:00 PM ET. Tottenham currently has 42 points, and is seventh in the league. Everton has 22 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Everton
- Match Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tottenham and Everton Stats
- Tottenham is ninth in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Everton is 14th defensively (1.7 allowed per game).
- Everton is 13th in the Premier League in goals scored (28 in 24 matches), and Tottenham is seventh in goals allowed (32 in 25).
- Tottenham's goal differential is +3, seventh in the league.
- Everton is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -13.
Tottenham Key Players
- Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 10 goals (on 41 shots) in 22 league games.
- Harry Kane has eight goals in 24 appearances, second-best on Tottenham.
- Tottenham's leader in assists is Son, who has seven in 22 games (sixth in league).
Everton Key Players
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Manchester City
W 3-2
Away
2/23/2022
Burnley
L 1-0
Away
2/26/2022
Leeds
W 4-0
Away
3/7/2022
Everton
-
Home
3/12/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
3/16/2022
Brighton
-
Away
3/20/2022
West Ham
-
Home
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Leeds
W 3-0
Home
2/19/2022
Southampton
L 2-0
Away
2/26/2022
Manchester City
L 1-0
Home
3/7/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
3/13/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
3/17/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
3/20/2022
Watford
-
Away
How To Watch
March
7
2022
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)