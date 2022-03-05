Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Everton FC hits the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, March 7. The two Premier League teams will play at 3:00 PM ET. Tottenham currently has 42 points, and is seventh in the league. Everton has 22 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Everton

  • Match Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham and Everton Stats

  • Tottenham is ninth in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Everton is 14th defensively (1.7 allowed per game).
  • Everton is 13th in the Premier League in goals scored (28 in 24 matches), and Tottenham is seventh in goals allowed (32 in 25).
  • Tottenham's goal differential is +3, seventh in the league.
  • Everton is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -13.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 10 goals (on 41 shots) in 22 league games.
  • Harry Kane has eight goals in 24 appearances, second-best on Tottenham.
  • Tottenham's leader in assists is Son, who has seven in 22 games (sixth in league).

Everton Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Manchester City

W 3-2

Away

2/23/2022

Burnley

L 1-0

Away

2/26/2022

Leeds

W 4-0

Away

3/7/2022

Everton

-

Home

3/12/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

3/16/2022

Brighton

-

Away

3/20/2022

West Ham

-

Home

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Leeds

W 3-0

Home

2/19/2022

Southampton

L 2-0

Away

2/26/2022

Manchester City

L 1-0

Home

3/7/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

3/13/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

3/17/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

3/20/2022

Watford

-

Away

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
