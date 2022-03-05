Everton FC hits the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, March 7. The two Premier League teams will play at 3:00 PM ET. Tottenham currently has 42 points, and is seventh in the league. Everton has 22 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Everton

Match Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and Everton Stats

Tottenham is ninth in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Everton is 14th defensively (1.7 allowed per game).

Everton is 13th in the Premier League in goals scored (28 in 24 matches), and Tottenham is seventh in goals allowed (32 in 25).

Tottenham's goal differential is +3, seventh in the league.

Everton is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -13.

Tottenham Key Players

Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 10 goals (on 41 shots) in 22 league games.

Harry Kane has eight goals in 24 appearances, second-best on Tottenham.

Tottenham's leader in assists is Son, who has seven in 22 games (sixth in league).

Everton Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Manchester City W 3-2 Away 2/23/2022 Burnley L 1-0 Away 2/26/2022 Leeds W 4-0 Away 3/7/2022 Everton - Home 3/12/2022 Manchester United - Away 3/16/2022 Brighton - Away 3/20/2022 West Ham - Home

Everton Schedule