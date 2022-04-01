Newcastle United will visit Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. With 51 points, Tottenham is currently fifth in the league. Newcastle has 31 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and Newcastle Stats

Tottenham is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (47 in 29 games), and Newcastle is 17th in goals allowed (49 in 29).

Newcastle is 14th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Tottenham is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, Tottenham is fifth in the league, at +11.

In terms of goal differential, Newcastle is 16th in the league, at -17.

Tottenham Key Players

Heung Min Son has 13 goals in 26 games -- tops on Tottenham, and second in the league.

Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 28 league games.

Tottenham's leader in assists is Son, who has seven (on 41 chances created) in 26 league appearances.

Newcastle Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Manchester United L 3-2 Away 3/16/2022 Brighton W 2-0 Away 3/20/2022 West Ham W 3-1 Home 4/3/2022 Newcastle - Home 4/9/2022 Aston Villa - Away 4/16/2022 Brighton - Home 4/23/2022 Brentford - Away

Newcastle Schedule