How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Newcastle United will visit Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. With 51 points, Tottenham is currently fifth in the league. Newcastle has 31 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Newcastle

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

Tottenham and Newcastle Stats

  • Tottenham is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (47 in 29 games), and Newcastle is 17th in goals allowed (49 in 29).
  • Newcastle is 14th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Tottenham is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Tottenham is fifth in the league, at +11.
  • In terms of goal differential, Newcastle is 16th in the league, at -17.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Heung Min Son has 13 goals in 26 games -- tops on Tottenham, and second in the league.
  • Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 28 league games.
  • Tottenham's leader in assists is Son, who has seven (on 41 chances created) in 26 league appearances.

Newcastle Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Manchester United

L 3-2

Away

3/16/2022

Brighton

W 2-0

Away

3/20/2022

West Ham

W 3-1

Home

4/3/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

4/9/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

4/16/2022

Brighton

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brentford

-

Away

Newcastle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Southampton

W 2-1

Away

3/13/2022

Chelsea

L 1-0

Away

3/17/2022

Everton

L 1-0

Away

4/3/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

4/8/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

4/17/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

4/20/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
