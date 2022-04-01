How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Newcastle United will visit Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. With 51 points, Tottenham is currently fifth in the league. Newcastle has 31 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Newcastle
- Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tottenham and Newcastle Stats
- Tottenham is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (47 in 29 games), and Newcastle is 17th in goals allowed (49 in 29).
- Newcastle is 14th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Tottenham is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Tottenham is fifth in the league, at +11.
- In terms of goal differential, Newcastle is 16th in the league, at -17.
Tottenham Key Players
- Heung Min Son has 13 goals in 26 games -- tops on Tottenham, and second in the league.
- Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 28 league games.
- Tottenham's leader in assists is Son, who has seven (on 41 chances created) in 26 league appearances.
Newcastle Key Players
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Manchester United
L 3-2
Away
3/16/2022
Brighton
W 2-0
Away
3/20/2022
West Ham
W 3-1
Home
4/3/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
4/9/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
4/16/2022
Brighton
-
Home
4/23/2022
Brentford
-
Away
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/10/2022
Southampton
W 2-1
Away
3/13/2022
Chelsea
L 1-0
Away
3/17/2022
Everton
L 1-0
Away
4/3/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
4/8/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
4/17/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
4/20/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
How To Watch
April
3
2022
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)