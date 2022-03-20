Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
West Ham United hits the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, March 20. The two Premier League clubs will battle at 12:30 PM ET. Tottenham is seventh in the league, with 48 points. West Ham is sixth, with 48.
How to Watch Tottenham vs. West Ham
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham and West Ham Stats
- Tottenham is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (44 in 28 games), and West Ham is seventh in goals conceded (36 in 29).
- West Ham has scored 48 goals in 29 games (fourth in the Premier League), and Tottenham has given up 35 in 28 (sixth in league).
- Tottenham's goal differential is +9, sixth in the league.
- West Ham's goal differential (+12) is fifth in the league.
Tottenham Key Players
- Harry Kane is Tottenham's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 27 games (third in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Tottenham is Heung Min Son, who has 11 goals in 25 games.
- Son has seven assists in 25 games -- tops on Tottenham, and sixth in the league.
West Ham Key Players
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Everton
W 5-0
Home
3/12/2022
Manchester United
L 3-2
Away
3/16/2022
Brighton
W 2-0
Away
3/20/2022
West Ham
-
Home
4/3/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
4/9/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
4/16/2022
Brighton
-
Home
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Wolverhampton
W 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
Liverpool
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Aston Villa
W 2-1
Home
3/20/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
4/3/2022
Everton
-
Home
4/10/2022
Brentford
-
Away
4/17/2022
Burnley
-
Home
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
