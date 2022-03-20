Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

West Ham United hits the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, March 20. The two Premier League clubs will battle at 12:30 PM ET. Tottenham is seventh in the league, with 48 points. West Ham is sixth, with 48.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. West Ham

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and West Ham Stats

Tottenham is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (44 in 28 games), and West Ham is seventh in goals conceded (36 in 29).

West Ham has scored 48 goals in 29 games (fourth in the Premier League), and Tottenham has given up 35 in 28 (sixth in league).

Tottenham's goal differential is +9, sixth in the league.

West Ham's goal differential (+12) is fifth in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

Harry Kane is Tottenham's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 27 games (third in league).

The second-leading scorer for Tottenham is Heung Min Son, who has 11 goals in 25 games.

Son has seven assists in 25 games -- tops on Tottenham, and sixth in the league.

West Ham Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/7/2022 Everton W 5-0 Home 3/12/2022 Manchester United L 3-2 Away 3/16/2022 Brighton W 2-0 Away 3/20/2022 West Ham - Home 4/3/2022 Newcastle - Home 4/9/2022 Aston Villa - Away 4/16/2022 Brighton - Home

West Ham Schedule