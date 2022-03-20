Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Ham United hits the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, March 20. The two Premier League clubs will battle at 12:30 PM ET. Tottenham is seventh in the league, with 48 points. West Ham is sixth, with 48.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. West Ham

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tottenham and West Ham Stats

  • Tottenham is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (44 in 28 games), and West Ham is seventh in goals conceded (36 in 29).
  • West Ham has scored 48 goals in 29 games (fourth in the Premier League), and Tottenham has given up 35 in 28 (sixth in league).
  • Tottenham's goal differential is +9, sixth in the league.
  • West Ham's goal differential (+12) is fifth in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Harry Kane is Tottenham's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 27 games (third in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Tottenham is Heung Min Son, who has 11 goals in 25 games.
  • Son has seven assists in 25 games -- tops on Tottenham, and sixth in the league.

West Ham Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Everton

W 5-0

Home

3/12/2022

Manchester United

L 3-2

Away

3/16/2022

Brighton

W 2-0

Away

3/20/2022

West Ham

-

Home

4/3/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

4/9/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

4/16/2022

Brighton

-

Home

West Ham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Wolverhampton

W 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

Liverpool

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Aston Villa

W 2-1

Home

3/20/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

4/3/2022

Everton

-

Home

4/10/2022

Brentford

-

Away

4/17/2022

Burnley

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch IndyCar XPEL 375

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half of the Big Ten conference tournament championship game between Iowa and Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs Creighton in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the bunker on the 5th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
lazio
Serie A

How to Watch AS Roma vs Lazio

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida vs Xavier in NIT Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Iowa vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy