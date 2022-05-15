Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Altay Izmir visits Trabzonspor at Medical Park Arena on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Super Lig, with the action airing on beIN Sports. With 78 points, Trabzonspor is first in the league table. Altay Izmir has 34 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir
- Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Medical Park Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Trabzonspor and Altay Izmir Stats
- Trabzonspor is second in the Super Lig in goals scored (66 in 36 matches), and Altay Izmir is 11th in goals allowed (51 in 36).
- Altay Izmir is 19th in the Super Lig in goals scored (36 in 36 games), and Trabzonspor is first in goals conceded (32 in 36).
- Trabzonspor is first in the league in goal differential, at +34.
- In terms of goal differential, Altay Izmir is 17th in the league, at -15.
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Adana Demirspor
W 3-1
Away
4/30/2022
Antalyaspor
D 2-2
Home
5/6/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
D 1-1
Away
5/15/2022
Altay Izmir
-
Home
5/22/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
-
Away
Altay Izmir Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Galatasaray
L 1-0
Home
4/30/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
W 1-0
Away
5/8/2022
Giresunspor
D 1-1
Home
5/15/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Away
5/22/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Home
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Trabzonspor vs. Altay
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)