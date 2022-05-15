Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Altay Izmir visits Trabzonspor at Medical Park Arena on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Super Lig, with the action airing on beIN Sports. With 78 points, Trabzonspor is first in the league table. Altay Izmir has 34 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir

Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Medical Park Arena

Medical Park Arena

Trabzonspor and Altay Izmir Stats

Trabzonspor is second in the Super Lig in goals scored (66 in 36 matches), and Altay Izmir is 11th in goals allowed (51 in 36).

Altay Izmir is 19th in the Super Lig in goals scored (36 in 36 games), and Trabzonspor is first in goals conceded (32 in 36).

Trabzonspor is first in the league in goal differential, at +34.

In terms of goal differential, Altay Izmir is 17th in the league, at -15.

Trabzonspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Adana Demirspor W 3-1 Away 4/30/2022 Antalyaspor D 2-2 Home 5/6/2022 Hatayspor Antakya D 1-1 Away 5/15/2022 Altay Izmir - Home 5/22/2022 Istanbul Basaksehir - Away

Altay Izmir Schedule