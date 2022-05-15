Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Altay Izmir visits Trabzonspor at Medical Park Arena on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Super Lig, with the action airing on beIN Sports. With 78 points, Trabzonspor is first in the league table. Altay Izmir has 34 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Medical Park Arena
  Stadium: Medical Park Arena

Trabzonspor and Altay Izmir Stats

  • Trabzonspor is second in the Super Lig in goals scored (66 in 36 matches), and Altay Izmir is 11th in goals allowed (51 in 36).
  • Altay Izmir is 19th in the Super Lig in goals scored (36 in 36 games), and Trabzonspor is first in goals conceded (32 in 36).
  • Trabzonspor is first in the league in goal differential, at +34.
  • In terms of goal differential, Altay Izmir is 17th in the league, at -15.

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Adana Demirspor

W 3-1

Away

4/30/2022

Antalyaspor

D 2-2

Home

5/6/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

D 1-1

Away

5/15/2022

Altay Izmir

-

Home

5/22/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

-

Away

Altay Izmir Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Galatasaray

L 1-0

Home

4/30/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

W 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

Giresunspor

D 1-1

Home

5/15/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Away

5/22/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Home

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Trabzonspor vs. Altay

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
