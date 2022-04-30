Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Saturday's schedule in the Super Lig will see Antalyaspor face off against Trabzonspor. The game at Medical Park Arena gets underway at 1:30 PM ET. Trabzonspor is first in the league, with 76 points. Antalyaspor is eighth, with 51.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Medical Park Arena

Trabzonspor and Antalyaspor Stats

Trabzonspor puts up 1.9 goals per match (second in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor allows 1.2 per game (fifth in league).

Antalyaspor has scored 44 goals in 34 matches (13th in the Super Lig), and Trabzonspor has given up 29 in 34 (first in league).

Trabzonspor has a goal differential of +34 on the season, which ranks first in the league.

Antalyaspor's goal differential (+4) is eighth in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Gaziantep FK D 0-0 Away 4/15/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul D 1-1 Home 4/23/2022 Adana Demirspor W 3-1 Away 4/30/2022 Antalyaspor - Home 5/6/2022 Hatayspor Antakya - Away 5/15/2022 Altay Izmir - Home 5/22/2022 Istanbul Basaksehir - Away

Antalyaspor Schedule