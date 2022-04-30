Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in the Super Lig will see Antalyaspor face off against Trabzonspor. The game at Medical Park Arena gets underway at 1:30 PM ET. Trabzonspor is first in the league, with 76 points. Antalyaspor is eighth, with 51.
How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Medical Park Arena
Trabzonspor and Antalyaspor Stats
- Trabzonspor puts up 1.9 goals per match (second in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor allows 1.2 per game (fifth in league).
- Antalyaspor has scored 44 goals in 34 matches (13th in the Super Lig), and Trabzonspor has given up 29 in 34 (first in league).
- Trabzonspor has a goal differential of +34 on the season, which ranks first in the league.
- Antalyaspor's goal differential (+4) is eighth in the league.
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Gaziantep FK
D 0-0
Away
4/15/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
D 1-1
Home
4/23/2022
Adana Demirspor
W 3-1
Away
4/30/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Home
5/6/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
-
Away
5/15/2022
Altay Izmir
-
Home
5/22/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
-
Away
Antalyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
W 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Alanyaspor
W 3-1
Away
4/24/2022
Kayserispor
D 1-1
Home
4/30/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Away
5/9/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
5/15/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Away
5/22/2022
Galatasaray
-
Home
How To Watch
April
30
2022
Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)