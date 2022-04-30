Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's schedule in the Super Lig will see Antalyaspor face off against Trabzonspor. The game at Medical Park Arena gets underway at 1:30 PM ET. Trabzonspor is first in the league, with 76 points. Antalyaspor is eighth, with 51.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Medical Park Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trabzonspor and Antalyaspor Stats

  • Trabzonspor puts up 1.9 goals per match (second in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor allows 1.2 per game (fifth in league).
  • Antalyaspor has scored 44 goals in 34 matches (13th in the Super Lig), and Trabzonspor has given up 29 in 34 (first in league).
  • Trabzonspor has a goal differential of +34 on the season, which ranks first in the league.
  • Antalyaspor's goal differential (+4) is eighth in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Gaziantep FK

D 0-0

Away

4/15/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

D 1-1

Home

4/23/2022

Adana Demirspor

W 3-1

Away

4/30/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Home

5/6/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

-

Away

5/15/2022

Altay Izmir

-

Home

5/22/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

-

Away

Antalyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

W 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Alanyaspor

W 3-1

Away

4/24/2022

Kayserispor

D 1-1

Home

4/30/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Away

5/9/2022

Konyaspor

-

Home

5/15/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Away

5/22/2022

Galatasaray

-

Home

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
