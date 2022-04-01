Skip to main content

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

TUR 1 action on Sunday will feature Trabzonspor meeting Besiktas. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 1:30 PM ET from Medical Park Arena, airing on beIN Sports. Trabzonspor has 70 points, and is first in the league. Besiktas has 46 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Medical Park Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trabzonspor and Besiktas Stats

  • Trabzonspor has scored 58 goals in 30 games (first in TUR 1), and Besiktas has conceded 39 in 30 (ninth in league).
  • Besiktas is eighth in TUR 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Trabzonspor is first defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Trabzonspor is first in the league, at +32.
  • In terms of goal differential, Besiktas is seventh in the league, at +5.

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

D 1-1

Away

3/12/2022

Goztepe Izmir

W 4-2

Home

3/18/2022

Caykur Rizespor

L 3-2

Away

4/3/2022

Besiktas

-

Home

4/8/2022

Gaziantep FK

-

Away

4/15/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

-

Home

4/23/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Away

Besiktas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

D 2-2

Home

3/14/2022

Galatasaray

L 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

D 1-1

Home

4/3/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Away

4/9/2022

Alanyaspor

-

Home

4/17/2022

Giresunspor

-

Away

4/25/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
