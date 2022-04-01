TUR 1 action on Sunday will feature Trabzonspor meeting Besiktas. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 1:30 PM ET from Medical Park Arena, airing on beIN Sports. Trabzonspor has 70 points, and is first in the league. Besiktas has 46 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Medical Park Arena

Medical Park Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trabzonspor and Besiktas Stats

Trabzonspor has scored 58 goals in 30 games (first in TUR 1), and Besiktas has conceded 39 in 30 (ninth in league).

Besiktas is eighth in TUR 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Trabzonspor is first defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

In terms of goal differential, Trabzonspor is first in the league, at +32.

In terms of goal differential, Besiktas is seventh in the league, at +5.

Trabzonspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul D 1-1 Away 3/12/2022 Goztepe Izmir W 4-2 Home 3/18/2022 Caykur Rizespor L 3-2 Away 4/3/2022 Besiktas - Home 4/8/2022 Gaziantep FK - Away 4/15/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul - Home 4/23/2022 Adana Demirspor - Away

Besiktas Schedule