How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
TUR 1 action on Sunday will feature Trabzonspor meeting Besiktas. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 1:30 PM ET from Medical Park Arena, airing on beIN Sports. Trabzonspor has 70 points, and is first in the league. Besiktas has 46 points, and is in eighth place.
- Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Medical Park Arena
Trabzonspor and Besiktas Stats
- Trabzonspor has scored 58 goals in 30 games (first in TUR 1), and Besiktas has conceded 39 in 30 (ninth in league).
- Besiktas is eighth in TUR 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Trabzonspor is first defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Trabzonspor is first in the league, at +32.
- In terms of goal differential, Besiktas is seventh in the league, at +5.
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
Goztepe Izmir
W 4-2
Home
3/18/2022
Caykur Rizespor
L 3-2
Away
4/3/2022
Besiktas
-
Home
4/8/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Away
4/15/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Home
4/23/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Away
Besiktas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
D 2-2
Home
3/14/2022
Galatasaray
L 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
D 1-1
Home
4/3/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Away
4/9/2022
Alanyaspor
-
Home
4/17/2022
Giresunspor
-
Away
4/25/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Home
