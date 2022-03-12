How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Goztepe Izmir: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Goztepe Izmir takes on Trabzonspor at Medical Park Arena on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in TUR 1, with the action airing on . Trabzonspor currently has 67 points, and is first in the league. Goztepe Izmir has 27 points, and is in 17th place.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Medical Park Arena
Trabzonspor and Goztepe Izmir Stats
- Trabzonspor has scored 52 goals in 28 matches (first in TUR 1), and Goztepe Izmir has conceded 44 in 28 (17th in league).
- Goztepe Izmir is 14th in TUR 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Trabzonspor is first defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
- Trabzonspor's goal differential is +31, which is first in the league.
- Goztepe Izmir's goal differential (-10) is 17th in the league.
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Alanyaspor
W 4-0
Away
2/25/2022
Kayserispor
W 3-2
Home
3/6/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Home
3/18/2022
Caykur Rizespor
-
Away
4/3/2022
Besiktas
-
Home
4/10/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Away
Goztepe Izmir Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Galatasaray
L 3-2
Home
2/27/2022
Giresunspor
L 3-1
Away
3/5/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
L 3-2
Home
3/12/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Away
3/19/2022
Alanyaspor
-
Home
4/3/2022
Konyaspor
-
Away
4/10/2022
Kayserispor
-
Home
