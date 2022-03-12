Goztepe Izmir takes on Trabzonspor at Medical Park Arena on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in TUR 1, with the action airing on . Trabzonspor currently has 67 points, and is first in the league. Goztepe Izmir has 27 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Goztepe Izmir

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Medical Park Arena

Trabzonspor and Goztepe Izmir Stats

Trabzonspor has scored 52 goals in 28 matches (first in TUR 1), and Goztepe Izmir has conceded 44 in 28 (17th in league).

Goztepe Izmir is 14th in TUR 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Trabzonspor is first defensively (0.8 conceded per game).

Trabzonspor's goal differential is +31, which is first in the league.

Goztepe Izmir's goal differential (-10) is 17th in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Alanyaspor W 4-0 Away 2/25/2022 Kayserispor W 3-2 Home 3/6/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul D 1-1 Away 3/12/2022 Goztepe Izmir - Home 3/18/2022 Caykur Rizespor - Away 4/3/2022 Besiktas - Home 4/10/2022 Gaziantep FK - Away

Goztepe Izmir Schedule