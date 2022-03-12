How to Watch Troyes vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Nantes and Troyes will meet in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, March 12. The game at Stade de l'Aube begins at 3:00 PM ET on . FC Nantes has 42 points, and is sixth in the league. Troyes has 25 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Troyes vs. FC Nantes
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Stade de l'Aube
Troyes and FC Nantes Stats
- FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Troyes is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- Troyes is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.9 goals per match), and FC Nantes is fifth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is seventh in the league, at +7.
- Troyes is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -16.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 26 games (seventh in league).
- The second-leading scorer for FC Nantes is Ludovic Blas, who has eight goals in 25 games.
- FC Nantes' leader in assists is Moses Simon, who has eight in 22 league appearances.
Troyes Key Players
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
PSG
W 3-1
Home
2/27/2022
FC Metz
D 0-0
Away
3/6/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-0
Home
3/12/2022
Troyes
-
Away
3/19/2022
Lille
-
Home
4/3/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
4/10/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
Troyes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Stade Rennes
L 4-1
Away
2/27/2022
Olympique Marseille
D 1-1
Home
3/6/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 2-0
Away
3/12/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
3/18/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
4/3/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
4/10/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
