How to Watch Troyes vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Nantes and Troyes will meet in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, March 12. The game at Stade de l'Aube begins at 3:00 PM ET on . FC Nantes has 42 points, and is sixth in the league. Troyes has 25 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Troyes vs. FC Nantes

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Stade de l'Aube
Troyes and FC Nantes Stats

  • FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Troyes is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • Troyes is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.9 goals per match), and FC Nantes is fifth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is seventh in the league, at +7.
  • Troyes is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -16.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 26 games (seventh in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for FC Nantes is Ludovic Blas, who has eight goals in 25 games.
  • FC Nantes' leader in assists is Moses Simon, who has eight in 22 league appearances.

Troyes Key Players

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

PSG

W 3-1

Home

2/27/2022

FC Metz

D 0-0

Away

3/6/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-0

Home

3/12/2022

Troyes

-

Away

3/19/2022

Lille

-

Home

4/3/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

4/10/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

Troyes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Stade Rennes

L 4-1

Away

2/27/2022

Olympique Marseille

D 1-1

Home

3/6/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 2-0

Away

3/12/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

3/18/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

4/3/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

4/10/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
