FC Nantes and Troyes will meet in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, March 12. The game at Stade de l'Aube begins at 3:00 PM ET on . FC Nantes has 42 points, and is sixth in the league. Troyes has 25 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Troyes vs. FC Nantes

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Stade de l'Aube

Troyes and FC Nantes Stats

FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Troyes is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

Troyes is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.9 goals per match), and FC Nantes is fifth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is seventh in the league, at +7.

Troyes is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -16.

FC Nantes Key Players

Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 26 games (seventh in league).

The second-leading scorer for FC Nantes is Ludovic Blas, who has eight goals in 25 games.

FC Nantes' leader in assists is Moses Simon, who has eight in 22 league appearances.

Troyes Key Players

FC Nantes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 PSG W 3-1 Home 2/27/2022 FC Metz D 0-0 Away 3/6/2022 Montpellier HSC W 2-0 Home 3/12/2022 Troyes - Away 3/19/2022 Lille - Home 4/3/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 4/10/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away

Troyes Schedule