How to Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bayern Munich and TSG Hoffenheim will meet at PreZero Arena on Saturday for a matchup in the Bundesliga. The game will get underway on March 12 at 9:30 AM ET, airing on . Bayern Munich is currently first in the league, with 59 points. TSG Hoffenheim is fourth, with 43.

How to Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: PreZero Arena
TSG Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich Stats

  • Bayern Munich is scoring 3.0 goals per match (first in the Bundesliga), and TSG Hoffenheim is giving up 1.4 per game (eighth in league).
  • TSG Hoffenheim is fifth in the Bundesliga offensively (1.9 goals per game), and Bayern Munich is first defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • Bayern Munich's goal differential is +49, which ranks first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, TSG Hoffenheim is sixth in the league, at +12.

Bayern Munich Key Players

  • Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer this season, with 28 goals in 25 games (first in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Serge Gnabry, who has 10 goals in 25 games.
  • Thomas Muller is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with 17 in 24 games (first in league).

TSG Hoffenheim Key Players

Bayern Munich Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Greuther Furth

W 4-1

Home

2/26/2022

Eintracht Frankfurt

W 1-0

Away

3/5/2022

Bayer Leverkusen

D 1-1

Home

3/12/2022

TSG Hoffenheim

-

Away

3/19/2022

Union Berlin

-

Home

4/2/2022

SC Freiburg

-

Away

4/9/2022

FC Augsburg

-

Home

TSG Hoffenheim Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

VfL Wolfsburg

W 2-1

Away

2/25/2022

VfB Stuttgart

W 2-1

Home

3/6/2022

FC Cologne

W 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Home

3/19/2022

Hertha BSC

-

Away

4/2/2022

VfL Bochum

-

Home

4/10/2022

RB Leipzig

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:30
AM/EST
