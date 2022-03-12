Bayern Munich and TSG Hoffenheim will meet at PreZero Arena on Saturday for a matchup in the Bundesliga. The game will get underway on March 12 at 9:30 AM ET, airing on . Bayern Munich is currently first in the league, with 59 points. TSG Hoffenheim is fourth, with 43.

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Stadium: PreZero Arena

TSG Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich Stats

Bayern Munich is scoring 3.0 goals per match (first in the Bundesliga), and TSG Hoffenheim is giving up 1.4 per game (eighth in league).

TSG Hoffenheim is fifth in the Bundesliga offensively (1.9 goals per game), and Bayern Munich is first defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

Bayern Munich's goal differential is +49, which ranks first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, TSG Hoffenheim is sixth in the league, at +12.

Bayern Munich Key Players

Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer this season, with 28 goals in 25 games (first in league).

The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Serge Gnabry, who has 10 goals in 25 games.

Thomas Muller is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with 17 in 24 games (first in league).

Bayern Munich Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Greuther Furth W 4-1 Home 2/26/2022 Eintracht Frankfurt W 1-0 Away 3/5/2022 Bayer Leverkusen D 1-1 Home 3/12/2022 TSG Hoffenheim - Away 3/19/2022 Union Berlin - Home 4/2/2022 SC Freiburg - Away 4/9/2022 FC Augsburg - Home

TSG Hoffenheim Schedule