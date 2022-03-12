How to Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bayern Munich and TSG Hoffenheim will meet at PreZero Arena on Saturday for a matchup in the Bundesliga. The game will get underway on March 12 at 9:30 AM ET, airing on . Bayern Munich is currently first in the league, with 59 points. TSG Hoffenheim is fourth, with 43.
How to Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: PreZero Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
TSG Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich Stats
- Bayern Munich is scoring 3.0 goals per match (first in the Bundesliga), and TSG Hoffenheim is giving up 1.4 per game (eighth in league).
- TSG Hoffenheim is fifth in the Bundesliga offensively (1.9 goals per game), and Bayern Munich is first defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
- Bayern Munich's goal differential is +49, which ranks first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, TSG Hoffenheim is sixth in the league, at +12.
Bayern Munich Key Players
- Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer this season, with 28 goals in 25 games (first in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Bayern Munich is Serge Gnabry, who has 10 goals in 25 games.
- Thomas Muller is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with 17 in 24 games (first in league).
TSG Hoffenheim Key Players
Bayern Munich Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Greuther Furth
W 4-1
Home
2/26/2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
W 1-0
Away
3/5/2022
Bayer Leverkusen
D 1-1
Home
3/12/2022
TSG Hoffenheim
-
Away
3/19/2022
Union Berlin
-
Home
4/2/2022
SC Freiburg
-
Away
4/9/2022
FC Augsburg
-
Home
TSG Hoffenheim Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
VfL Wolfsburg
W 2-1
Away
2/25/2022
VfB Stuttgart
W 2-1
Home
3/6/2022
FC Cologne
W 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Home
3/19/2022
Hertha BSC
-
Away
4/2/2022
VfL Bochum
-
Home
4/10/2022
RB Leipzig
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)