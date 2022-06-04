Turkey vs. Faroe Islands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

Turkey and Faroe Islands will match up in UEFA Nations League action on Saturday, June 4. The game at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium

Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium

Turkey and Faroe Islands Stats

Turkey was sixth in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (28 goals overall, 2.5 per game), and Faroe Islands conceded 23 overall (2.3 per game).

Faroe Islands was 42nd in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals scored (seven overall, 0.7 per game), and Turkey was 40th in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals conceded (19 overall, 1.7 per game).

With 28 goals scored and 19 conceded, Turkey was 15th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.

In terms of goal differential, Faroe Islands was 47th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -16.

Turkey Players to Watch

In 10 World Cup qualifiers for Turkey, Burak Yilmaz scored six goals (sixth in UEFA) and had three assists.

In Ligue 1 last season, Yilmaz had five goals and three assists (in 32 games) for Lille OSC.

Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu scored three goals and had five assists in the qualifying campaign.

In Serie A last season, Calhanoglu had seven goals and 13 assists (in 36 games) for Inter Milan.

In six World Cup qualifiers, Cengiz Under scored two goals and had four assists.

With Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 last season, Under had 10 goals and two assists (in 33 games).

In the qualification cycle, Halil Dervisoglu had three goals (but no assists).

Faroe Islands Players to Watch

In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Klaemint Olsen helped spur Faroe Islands with three goals and one assist.

In the World Cup qualifiers (appearing in eight matches), Heini Vatnsdal tallied one goal for Faroe Islands.

In the World Cup qualifiers, Solvi Vatnhamar played 10 matches for Faroe Islands, recording one goal without an assist.

In World Cup qualifying, Rene Joensen collected one assist for Faroe Islands in five matches.

Turkey Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Faroe Islands June 4 - Home Lithuania June 7 - Away Luxembourg June 11 - Away Lithuania June 14 - Home

Faroe Islands Schedule