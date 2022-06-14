Turkey vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Turkey vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lithuania matches up against Turkey at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Tuesday, June 14. The two squads will square off at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Turkey vs. Lithuania

  • Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium
Turkey and Lithuania Stats

  • With 12 goals in three games, Turkey is first in the UEFA Nations League. On the other side, Lithuania has allowed 10 goals in three games, 53rd in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Turkey scored 28 goals (2.5 per game) and Lithuania gave up 19 goals (2.4 per game).
  • Lithuania has scored one goal in this tournament (0.3 per game). Turkey has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Lithuania scored four goals (0.5 per game) and Turkey conceded 19 goals (1.7 per game).
  • Turkey is first in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at +12 (and was +9 in its World Cup qualification cycle).
  • With 1 goal scored and 10 allowed, Lithuania is 53rd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -15 in World Cup qualifying.

Turkey Players to Watch

  • Turkey's Serdar Dursun has four goals (zero assists) in this competition, and had two goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • Turkey's Burak Yilmaz had six goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • In Ligue 1 last season, Yilmaz had five goals and three assists (in 32 games) for Lille OSC.
  • During this competition, Hakan Calhanoglu has one goal and one assist (plus three goals and five assists in World Cup qualifying).
  • In Serie A last season, Calhanoglu had seven goals and 13 assists (in 36 games) for Inter Milan.
  • Turkey's Cengiz Under has scored one goal in the current tournament, and recorded two goals and four assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • With his club (Olympique Marseille, in Ligue 1), Under had 10 goals and two assists in 33 matches last season.
  • During this tournament Kerem Akturkoglu has two assists, with three goals in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Lithuania Players to Watch

  • Lithuania's Justas Lasickas has one assist in this competition with no goals. In World Cup qualifying, he had one assist and one goal.
  • Arvydas Novikovas tallied two assists in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Lithuania's Fedor Cernych has delivered one goal in the current competition. During the World Cup qualifying cycle, he had two goals.
  • During the last World Cup qualifying cycle, Rolandas Baravykas had one goal.

Turkey Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Faroe Islands

June 4

W 4-0

Home

Lithuania

June 7

W 6-0

Away

Luxembourg

June 11

W 2-0

Away

Lithuania

June 14

-

Home

Luxembourg

September 22

-

Home

Faroe Islands

September 25

-

Away

Lithuania Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Luxembourg

June 4

L 2-0

Home

Turkey

June 7

L 6-0

Home

Faroe Islands

June 11

L 2-1

Away

Turkey

June 14

-

Away

Faroe Islands

September 22

-

Home

Luxembourg

September 25

-

Away

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Turkey vs Lithuania

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
