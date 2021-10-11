Turkey looks to put pressure on the top teams in Group G with a win at Latvia on Monday in World Cup qualifying action.

Turkey has its eyes on second place in Group G in the UEFA World Cup qualifying competition as it faces Latvia on Monday.

How to Watch Turkey at Latvia in World Cup Qualifying:

Match Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

The Turkish team is currently in third place with 12 points, two back of second-place Norway. The team is also four points back of first-place Netherlands.

Turkey missed a big opportunity to pass Norway on Friday when it played to a 1–1 draw. The team had scored a quick goal to take a 1–0 lead, but Norway scored just before halftime and neither country could score in the second half.

Latvia will look to play spoiler Monday and pick up just its second win in qualifying. Latvia is currently 1-4-2 in group play with four points and sit six points back of fourth-place Montenegro.

Latvia played first-place Netherlands tough Friday in a 1–0 loss. The team gave up a goal in the 19th minute to the Dutch.

Turkey and Latvia last played on March 30. In that match, Latvia came back late from a 3–1 deficit to tie and the contest finished in a 3–3 draw.