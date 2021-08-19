How to Watch UC Irvine at UCLA Women's College Soccer

UC Irvine makes a short trip north to take on No. 5 UCLA in the season opener for both teams.

College sports are finally starting to get back to normal, and soccer is one of the first sports to kick off this week. In women's soccer action, the Anteaters of UC Irvine are making the hour trip north to take on the UCLA Bruins.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA is ranked fifth in the preseason polls and has big dreams for the season. Last year, the Bruins lost to Clemson in the third round of the NCAA tournament. The teams initially tied, but Clemson won 6-5 in penalty kicks. It was a crushing end to UCLA's season after going 13-1-2 up until that point.

UC Irvine is happy to get back on the field after not playing in the fall of 2020, but taking down UCLA will be no small feat. The Bruins appear poised to make another national championship run while the Anteaters will have to battle for a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

