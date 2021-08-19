August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UC Irvine at UCLA Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UC Irvine makes a short trip north to take on No. 5 UCLA in the season opener for both teams.
Author:

College sports are finally starting to get back to normal, and soccer is one of the first sports to kick off this week. In women's soccer action, the Anteaters of UC Irvine are making the hour trip north to take on the UCLA Bruins. 

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA is ranked fifth in the preseason polls and has big dreams for the season. Last year, the Bruins lost to Clemson in the third round of the NCAA tournament. The teams initially tied, but Clemson won 6-5 in penalty kicks. It was a crushing end to UCLA's season after going 13-1-2 up until that point. 

UC Irvine is happy to get back on the field after not playing in the fall of 2020, but taking down UCLA will be no small feat. The Bruins appear poised to make another national championship run while the Anteaters will have to battle for a berth in the NCAA Tournament. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2021

UC Irvine at UCLA in Women's College Soccer

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts
NFL

How to Watch Patriots at Eagles

LLWS3
Other

How to Watch California vs New Hampshire in the Little League World Series

UCLA Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch UC Irvine at UCLA Women's College Soccer

little-league-world-series
SI Guide

Watch Patriots vs. Eagles to Open NFL Preseason Week 2

Stephan Jaeger
Golf

How to Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Tapatío vs. Atlético Morelia

LLWS2
Other

How to Watch New Jersey vs Nebraska in the Little League World Series

Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Diamondbacks

LLWS1
Other

How to Watch Tennessee vs Ohio in the Little League World Series

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy