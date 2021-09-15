How to Watch Liverpool vs. A.C. Milan

Liverpool and A.C. Milan face off in Group B, 16 years after one of the finest comebacks in Champions League history.

It was perhaps the most stunning comeback victory in Champions League final history. In 2005, Liverpool, down 3-0 at half time against the Italian side, emerged victorious in the penalty shootout after bringing A.C. Milan to a 3-3 draw in regular play.

This matchup is now being reprised for the group stages of the 2021-22 season. With two of the most historically dominant clubs in European football featuring, it should be an entertaining outing—though perhaps not as fiercely competitive as it would have been in days past.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

The ace up Jürgen Klopp's sleeve has never been a secret. The phenomenon that is Mo Salah swept through Anfield for the first time in 2017, and he has been a staple in the Liverpool attacking half ever since. He recently celebrated his hundredth goal in the Premier League, and with his unparalleled ability to create goal-scoring opportunities out of thin air, it is exceedingly likely he will add to that tally once he kicks off against Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimović may be the greatest Swedish player of all time, but his presence among the Rossoneri today means less than it would have at the peak of his career. Olivier Giroud's arrival from Chelsea will help matters, and both men have already scored for their side this season—Ibrahimovic, impressively, a mere seven minutes into his first match back from injury.

Liverpool, of course, is replete with talent as a squad, and the team operates with a cohesiveness that has brought it championships galore in recent years. It is the deserved favorite here in what should nevertheless be an exciting game.

