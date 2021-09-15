How to Watch Sporting vs Ajax

The two teams will play the opening match of Group C in the Champions League.

The UEFA Champions League is starting off its group stage matches. Sporting and Ajax will be the first to begin play in Group C.

These are the two top clubs in their respective countries' national leagues. Sporting is the current champion of Portugal's Primeira Liga, and Ajax likewise claimed the top prize in the 2020-21 season of the Eresdivisie.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Live stream Sporting vs. Ajax on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their success in Europe-wide competition has been less assured, however. The last time Ajax won the Champions League was in 1995, and Sporting has yet to win it in its 115-year history.

Ajax has come closest in the decades since, with a notable semi-final near-miss against Tottenham in 2019, where it seemed poised to emerge as winners until the final minutes of the second leg.

With Erik ten Hag now further along in his tenure as head coach, and Danilo back from his loan season at Twente, Ajax will be well-positioned for its match at the José Alvalade stadium, despite giving up a home advantage.

Sporting will be missing its top goalscorer from the previous season, but manager Rúben Amorim is not fazed by the fact. It's not yet known when Pedro Gonçalves will return from his undisclosed injury, but Amorim promises a motivated Sporting on Wednesday and believes his team will be better off from the experience of facing Ajax, regardless of the score at the final whistle.

Regional restrictions may apply.