September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Napoli travels to Leicester as joint-leaders in Serie A, hoping to cage the Foxes as their Europa League campaign gets underway in England.
Author:

Two of the favorites for this season’s Europa League crown face off at the King Power Stadium on Thursday when Leicester City welcomes Napoli to the English midlands.

The pair look likely to be in a straight shootout for the top two places in Group C ahead of Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw, which may hope to see the spoils shared in Leicester.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 16

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

TV: UNIMAS (KTSB - Santa Barbara)

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Napoli travels to England as one of three teams to have won each of its three opening games in Serie A this season, hitting the ground running after Luciano Spalletti took charge this summer.

The club comes into this clash with a spring in its step, too, after defeating Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus 2-1 on Saturday when Kalidou Koulibaly completed the comeback in the final minutes:

But the Italians could be forced into a number of changes for their visit to the Foxes, with Lorenzo Insigne and Mário Rui among the fresh doubts after they came off during that win over Juve.

Dries Mertens has trained with the team as Napoli’s record scorer looks to make his first appearance of the season. He’s far from Spalletti’s sole concern, however, as Faouzi Ghoulam, Diego Demme, Stanislav Lobotka and Alex Meret are also due to sit out the fixture due to injuries.

There were concerns goalkeeper David Ospina and striker Victor Osimhen would be prevented from traveling to the United Kingdom after they were in red-listed countries during the recent international break. However, the pair has since been cleared to feature and should both start at the King Power.

Leicester suffered its first home loss of the season Saturday when Manchester City returned the favor for the 1-0 Community Shield defeat, though Brendan Rodgers saw the positives:

The Northern Irishman will hope that’s not the beginning of a trend for his side, which will have a chip on its shoulder after suffering a shock round-of-32 exit to Slavia Prague last season.

This will be only Leicester’s sixth season in Europe, a long way short of amassing the Partenopei’s extensive resumé on the continent, having lifted the UEFA Cup when Diego Maradona led the club in 1989.

These teams have never met, but Napoli’s road record against British teams leaves a lot to be desired, failing to collect a win in nine trips to Liverpool (2L, 1D), Manchester City (1L, 1D), Arsenal (2L), Chelsea (1D) and Swansea (1D).

The Foxes won’t want to be the first to allow the Naples outfit success on these shores in what will be a key encounter in the race to finish top of the pile in Group C. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

Leicester City vs. Napoli

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS (KTSB - Santa Barbara)
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
SI Guide

Giants Visit Washington To Start Week 2

Leicester City
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Napoli

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson
MLB

How to Watch Angels at White Sox

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez
MLB

How to Watch A's at Royals

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Washington vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Charleston Southern vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Memphis Tigers running back Marquavius Weaver breaks out of the backfield for a big gain against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during their game at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark. On Sept. 11, 2021. Jrca1137
NCAA Football

Memphis vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) and safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Toledo vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/16/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy