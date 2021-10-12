The second- and third-place teams in UEFA Group D meet Tuesday when Ukraine takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying action.

Group D has been one of the strangest of in UEFA World Cup qualifying competition. Just one team, France, has more than one win and eight of the 15 matches have ended in draws.

Second-place Ukraine (8 points) will face third-place Bosnia and Herzegovina (6 points) on Tuesday as each team seeks a second win of the qualifying campaign.

How to Watch Ukraine vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup Qualifying:



Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 9

Ukraine comes into the match without a loss in the qualifying round but with five draws in six games. The team's only win came in its most recent match, in which it took down Finland 2–1 on Saturday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has one win, a loss and three draws in five contests. That one win came Saturday against Kazakhstan, the group's only winless team.

This marks the first meeting between Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina in qualifying. They will face off again in November.

With both teams coming off of their first wins of the qualifiers, can one squad keep its momentum going and get that second victory?

