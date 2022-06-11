Ukraine vs. Armenia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ukraine vs. Armenia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ukraine and Armenia will meet at Stadion LKS on Saturday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will begin on June 11 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Ukraine vs. Armenia

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stadion LKS
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ukraine and Armenia Stats

  • Ukraine has scored one goal in one matches in this tournament (40th in UEFA Nations League), and Armenia has conceded two goals in two matches (13th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Ukraine scored 14 goals (1.4 per game) and Armenia gave up 20 goals (two per game).
  • Armenia has scored one goal in this tournament (0.5 per game). Ukraine has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Armenia scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and Ukraine allowed 10 goals (one per game).
  • Ukraine has outscored opponents 1-0, and its +1 goal differential is 17th in the UEFA Nations League. It was +4 during its World Cup qualification cycle.
  • Armenia has been outscored 2-1, and its -1 goal differential is 31st in the UEFA Nations League. It was -11 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Ukraine Players to Watch

  • Roman Yaremchuk had four goals and one assist for Ukraine in World Cup qualifying.
  • During this competition, Viktor Tsygankov has one goal (plus four assists in World Cup qualifying).
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko had one goal and two assists for Ukraine during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Zinchenko had four assists (but zero goals) in 32 games for Manchester City in the Premier League this past season.
  • Oleksandr Karavaev had three assists in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Armenia Players to Watch

  • In this tournament, Eduard Spertsyan has one goal (zero assists) for Armenia. In World Cup qualifying, he scored one goal with no assists.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Armenia's Tigran Barseghyan piled up two goals and two assists.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, Khoren Bayramyan had one goal and one assist.
  • Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan notched two goals during the World Cup qualifiers.
  • In 32 Serie A games, AS Roma's Mkhitaryan provided the offense with a boost with five goals and four assists.
  • Spertsyan has one goal in this tournament. In the qualification campaign for the World Cup, he scored one goal.

Ukraine Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Ireland

June 8

W 1-0

Away

Armenia

June 11

-

Home

Ireland

June 14

-

Home

Scotland

September 21

-

Away

Armenia

September 24

-

Away

Armenia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Ireland

June 4

W 1-0

Home

Scotland

June 8

L 2-0

Away

Ukraine

June 11

-

Away

Scotland

June 14

-

Home

Ukraine

September 24

-

Home

Ireland

September 27

-

Away

