Ukraine vs. Armenia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Ukraine and Armenia will meet at Stadion LKS on Saturday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will begin on June 11 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Ukraine vs. Armenia

Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Stadion LKS

Stadion LKS Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ukraine and Armenia Stats

Ukraine has scored one goal in one matches in this tournament (40th in UEFA Nations League), and Armenia has conceded two goals in two matches (13th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Ukraine scored 14 goals (1.4 per game) and Armenia gave up 20 goals (two per game).

Armenia has scored one goal in this tournament (0.5 per game). Ukraine has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Armenia scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and Ukraine allowed 10 goals (one per game).

Ukraine has outscored opponents 1-0, and its +1 goal differential is 17th in the UEFA Nations League. It was +4 during its World Cup qualification cycle.

Armenia has been outscored 2-1, and its -1 goal differential is 31st in the UEFA Nations League. It was -11 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Ukraine Players to Watch

Roman Yaremchuk had four goals and one assist for Ukraine in World Cup qualifying.

During this competition, Viktor Tsygankov has one goal (plus four assists in World Cup qualifying).

Oleksandr Zinchenko had one goal and two assists for Ukraine during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Zinchenko had four assists (but zero goals) in 32 games for Manchester City in the Premier League this past season.

Oleksandr Karavaev had three assists in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Armenia Players to Watch

In this tournament, Eduard Spertsyan has one goal (zero assists) for Armenia. In World Cup qualifying, he scored one goal with no assists.

In World Cup qualifiers, Armenia's Tigran Barseghyan piled up two goals and two assists.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, Khoren Bayramyan had one goal and one assist.

Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan notched two goals during the World Cup qualifiers.

In 32 Serie A games, AS Roma's Mkhitaryan provided the offense with a boost with five goals and four assists.

Ukraine Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Ireland June 8 W 1-0 Away Armenia June 11 - Home Ireland June 14 - Home Scotland September 21 - Away Armenia September 24 - Away

Armenia Schedule