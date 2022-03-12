How to Watch Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bundesliga action on Saturday will see Union Berlin playing VfB Stuttgart. The two teams will kick things off at 9:30 AM ET from An der alten Forsterei, airing on . With 37 points, Union Berlin is currently seventh in the league. VfB Stuttgart has 22 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: An der alten Forsterei
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Union Berlin and VfB Stuttgart Stats
- Union Berlin is scoring 1.3 goals per match (11th in the Bundesliga), and VfB Stuttgart is conceding 1.9 per game (15th in league).
- VfB Stuttgart is scoring 1.2 goals per match (12th in the Bundesliga), and Union Berlin is conceding 1.3 per game (fifth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Union Berlin is ninth in the league, at -1.
- VfB Stuttgart's goal differential (-16) is 15th in the league.
Union Berlin Key Players
- Taiwo Awoniyi is Union Berlin's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 36 shots) in 22 league games.
- Grischa Promel has four goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Union Berlin.
- Niko Giesselmann is Union Berlin's leader in assists, with five in 23 games (19th in league).
VfB Stuttgart Key Players
Union Berlin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Arminia
L 1-0
Away
2/26/2022
FSV Mainz
W 3-1
Home
3/5/2022
VfL Wolfsburg
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
VfB Stuttgart
-
Home
3/19/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Away
4/1/2022
FC Cologne
-
Home
4/9/2022
Hertha BSC
-
Away
VfB Stuttgart Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
VfL Bochum
D 1-1
Home
2/25/2022
TSG Hoffenheim
L 2-1
Away
3/5/2022
Borussia Monchengladbach
W 3-2
Home
3/12/2022
Union Berlin
-
Away
3/19/2022
FC Augsburg
-
Home
4/2/2022
Arminia
-
Away
4/8/2022
Borussia Dortmund
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)