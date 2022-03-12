Bundesliga action on Saturday will see Union Berlin playing VfB Stuttgart. The two teams will kick things off at 9:30 AM ET from An der alten Forsterei, airing on . With 37 points, Union Berlin is currently seventh in the league. VfB Stuttgart has 22 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV:

Stadium: An der alten Forsterei

An der alten Forsterei Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Union Berlin and VfB Stuttgart Stats

Union Berlin is scoring 1.3 goals per match (11th in the Bundesliga), and VfB Stuttgart is conceding 1.9 per game (15th in league).

VfB Stuttgart is scoring 1.2 goals per match (12th in the Bundesliga), and Union Berlin is conceding 1.3 per game (fifth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Union Berlin is ninth in the league, at -1.

VfB Stuttgart's goal differential (-16) is 15th in the league.

Union Berlin Key Players

Taiwo Awoniyi is Union Berlin's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 36 shots) in 22 league games.

Grischa Promel has four goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Union Berlin.

Niko Giesselmann is Union Berlin's leader in assists, with five in 23 games (19th in league).

VfB Stuttgart Key Players

Union Berlin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Arminia L 1-0 Away 2/26/2022 FSV Mainz W 3-1 Home 3/5/2022 VfL Wolfsburg L 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 VfB Stuttgart - Home 3/19/2022 Bayern Munich - Away 4/1/2022 FC Cologne - Home 4/9/2022 Hertha BSC - Away

VfB Stuttgart Schedule