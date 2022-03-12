Skip to main content

How to Watch Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bundesliga action on Saturday will see Union Berlin playing VfB Stuttgart. The two teams will kick things off at 9:30 AM ET from An der alten Forsterei, airing on . With 37 points, Union Berlin is currently seventh in the league. VfB Stuttgart has 22 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: An der alten Forsterei
Union Berlin and VfB Stuttgart Stats

  • Union Berlin is scoring 1.3 goals per match (11th in the Bundesliga), and VfB Stuttgart is conceding 1.9 per game (15th in league).
  • VfB Stuttgart is scoring 1.2 goals per match (12th in the Bundesliga), and Union Berlin is conceding 1.3 per game (fifth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Union Berlin is ninth in the league, at -1.
  • VfB Stuttgart's goal differential (-16) is 15th in the league.

Union Berlin Key Players

  • Taiwo Awoniyi is Union Berlin's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 36 shots) in 22 league games.
  • Grischa Promel has four goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Union Berlin.
  • Niko Giesselmann is Union Berlin's leader in assists, with five in 23 games (19th in league).

VfB Stuttgart Key Players

Union Berlin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Arminia

L 1-0

Away

2/26/2022

FSV Mainz

W 3-1

Home

3/5/2022

VfL Wolfsburg

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

VfB Stuttgart

-

Home

3/19/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Away

4/1/2022

FC Cologne

-

Home

4/9/2022

Hertha BSC

-

Away

VfB Stuttgart Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

VfL Bochum

D 1-1

Home

2/25/2022

TSG Hoffenheim

L 2-1

Away

3/5/2022

Borussia Monchengladbach

W 3-2

Home

3/12/2022

Union Berlin

-

Away

3/19/2022

FC Augsburg

-

Home

4/2/2022

Arminia

-

Away

4/8/2022

Borussia Dortmund

-

Home

