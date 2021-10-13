The United States Men's National Team is looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Panama when it hosts Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The United States still sits tied for second place in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying with Panama, but it missed a golden opportunity to gain some ground in the race to Qatar on Sunday when it lost 1-0.

How to Watch Costa Rica at United States in World Cup Qualifying:

Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

The loss drew Panama even with the US and kept the Americans three points back of first-place Mexico. They did catch a break with Canada playing to a 0-0 draw with Jamaica that kept them a point back.

The Americans return home Wednesday, though, with a chance to pick up three points they need. They must win at home if they want to qualify for the World Cup and that includes their next match with Costa Rica.

Costa Rica won't go down with a fight after it picked up a big three points on Sunday when it beat El Salvador 2-1. The team scored two second-half goals, including the last one on a penalty kick, to erase a 1-0 deficit and pick up the win.

The win got Costa Rica within one point of Canada for fourth place. It also drew the team within two of Panama and the US. If Costa Rica can pull off the win Wednesday, it will jump the Americans.