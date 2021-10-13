    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Costa Rica at United States in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The United States Men's National Team is looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Panama when it hosts Costa Rica on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The United States still sits tied for second place in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying with Panama, but it missed a golden opportunity to gain some ground in the race to Qatar on Sunday when it lost 1-0.

    How to Watch Costa Rica at United States in World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live stream Costa Rica at United States match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss drew Panama even with the US and kept the Americans three points back of first-place Mexico. They did catch a break with Canada playing to a 0-0 draw with Jamaica that kept them a point back.

    The Americans return home Wednesday, though, with a chance to pick up three points they need. They must win at home if they want to qualify for the World Cup and that includes their next match with Costa Rica.

    Costa Rica won't go down with a fight after it picked up a big three points on Sunday when it beat El Salvador 2-1. The team scored two second-half goals, including the last one on a penalty kick, to erase a 1-0 deficit and pick up the win.

    The win got Costa Rica within one point of Canada for fourth place. It also drew the team within two of Panama and the US. If Costa Rica can pull off the win Wednesday, it will jump the Americans.

    How To Watch

    October
    13
    2021

    Costa Rica at United States in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16916082
    NBA

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16910185
    Soccer

    How to Watch Costa Rica at United States in World Cup Qualifying

    1 minute ago
    courtney-vandersloot
    SI Guide

    Sky, Mercury Face Off in WNBA Finals Game 2

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15174161
    Horse Racing

    How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

    2 hours ago
    Danill Medvedev
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16898469
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Golden Knights

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_12986421
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16888865
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Appalachian State at Louisiana

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_14028275
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Lightning

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy