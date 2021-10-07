The United States welcomes Jamaica in Texas as the second group of final round games start Thursday night.

The United States starts off the second group of playing windows when it hosts last-place Jamaica on Thursday. The U.S. will play three matches over the next six days with two of them being at home. The team will travel to Panama on Sunday for its lone road match during this set.

How to Watch: United States vs. Jamaica

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In the first group of three matches, the U.S. went 1-0-2 ,which left it with five points and tied with Canada and Panama for second place behind Mexico.

The Americans tied El Salvador and Canada while picking up a win at Honduras in the first set of matches. The draw with El Salvador was shocking, but getting a win on the road was big for the U.S. as it looks to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after failing to do so in 2018.

Jamaica is coming to America looking for its first win in the final round. In the first set of matches, the Jamaicans lost to Mexico and Panama and played to a 1-1 draw with Costa Rica. The one point has them in last place and six points behind first-place Mexico.

Jamaica will also play at home against Canada and at Honduras during this set of three games.

