    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch United State vs. Jamaica in FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The United States welcomes Jamaica in Texas as the second group of final round games start Thursday night.
    The United States starts off the second group of playing windows when it hosts last-place Jamaica on Thursday. The U.S. will play three matches over the next six days with two of them being at home. The team will travel to Panama on Sunday for its lone road match during this set.

    How to Watch: United States vs. Jamaica

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream United States at Jamaica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the first group of three matches, the U.S. went 1-0-2 ,which left it with five points and tied with Canada and Panama for second place behind Mexico. 

    The Americans tied El Salvador and Canada while picking up a win at Honduras in the first set of matches. The draw with El Salvador was shocking, but getting a win on the road was big for the U.S. as it looks to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after failing to do so in 2018.

    Jamaica is coming to America looking for its first win in the final round. In the first set of matches, the Jamaicans lost to Mexico and Panama and played to a 1-1 draw with Costa Rica. The one point has them in last place and six points behind first-place Mexico.

    Jamaica will also play at home against Canada and at Honduras during this set of three games. 

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Jamaica at United States

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
