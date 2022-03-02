Following the 1-1 draw in Bolivia, CD Universidad Católica and Bolivar have all to play for today in the second leg of this Copa Libertadores qualification round.

CD Universidad Católica and Club Bolivar both missed out on the group stages of last year's Copa Libertadores, bowing out in the second and third rounds of the qualification phase respectively.

How to Watch CD Universidad Católica vs. Club Bolivar Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Club Bolivar played host to CD Universidad Católica last week in the first leg of this round, which ended in a 1-1 draw despite the home team keeping 66 percent of the possession throughout the match. Both goals were scored in the first 15 minutes of the match.

Francisco Da Costa put the home team up after a lovely build-up play led to the Ecuadorian defender's clearance bouncing off of Da Costa's left foot and into the back of the net. Shortly after, a lofted cross from the right side from Facundo Martínez lifted over Bolivar's defense and met the head of Ismael Díaz who put it away to tie the match up.

With both sides eager to advance to the next round, tensions can rise as high as the altitude of the stadium itself if neither team can break the deadlock, especially since the away goals rule doesn't count anymore this season.

