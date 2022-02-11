Skip to main content

How to Watch Universitario de Deportes vs. CD Universidad San Martín: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today will feature two members of the Peruvian Primera Division facing off against each other.

Universitario de Deportes (La U) will be meeting with CD Universidad San Martin (USMP).

How to Watch Universitario de Deportes vs. CD Universidad San Martín Today

Meet Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Meet Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

You can stream the Universitario de Deportes vs. CD Universidad San Martín match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the first match between these two clubs this year and USMP is hoping to turn its luck around against La U. USMP has only won three matches in 24 meetings against La U.

Although USMP has had a draw in 11 of those matches, La U has an overwhelming 10 wins against the club.

La U is, however, coming off its first win in division play. It faced AD Cantolao on Feb. 6 and came away with a 3-0 victory. La U is hoping it can keep that streak going and bring the momentum the club has into this match today.

Even though USMP is not projected to win this game, it could be a great opportunity to upset La U.

Tune into GolTV (English) tonight at 7 p.m. ET to catch all of this Peruvian Primera Division action and see if USMP can upend La U, or if La U will cruise to a victory like it did in the previous match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

