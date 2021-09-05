September 5, 2021
How to Watch UNLV at California in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNLV looks to bounce back with a win when they travel to California for a Sunday matinee.
The UNLV men's soccer team dropped their first game of the year when they lost to 2-0 to Saint Mary's on Friday evening. It was their first loss after winning their first two games against Gonzaga and UC San Diego. They won both of those games by the same 2-1 score.

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the UNLV at California game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rebels stay in California to take on the Bears who picked up their first win on Friday. Cal beat Dixie State 2-0 to get in the win column. They had previously lost to Saint Mary's 1-0 and tied UC Santa Barbara 1-1.

Both of these teams won just four games in the shortened 2020 season and both are looking for better results this year. They have both played good defensive soccer so far and will look to continue that trend on Sunday afternoon.

UNLV will play their next two matches in California against Sacramento State and Pacific before finally playing their next home match on September 19th against UC Irvine.

Cal, in somewhat of a scheduling quirk, will only play outside the state of California twice the rest of the season and won't leave the state until October 28th. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

