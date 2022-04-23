USA vs. Grenada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch USA vs. Grenada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States Youth National Team will be looking to continue the trend of success the program has upheld for years with a win today.

The United States Youth National Team will kick off its World Cup Qualifying today in the Dominican Republic when it takes on Grenada. This will be the first game on the road to qualification for the World Cup, which will take place in India this fall.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: USA vs. Grenada Today:

Match Date: April. 23, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: USA vs. Grenada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Group play will kick off today for Group G, including the United States, Grenada, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. The top three teams from each group will go on to the round of 16. Four teams, Guyana, Honduras, Curaçao and Saint Kitts and Nevis, have already qualified for the round of 16 in a pre-qualifying tournament.

Starting with the round of 16, it is single-game elimination. The winners of each semifinal game and the winner of the third-place match will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

The United States is heavily favored to win today's game and the entire tournament. In its history, the U.S. has an overall record of 28-0-2 in this tournament. The team has outscored its opponents 159-9 and will be trying to continue that trend leading to the World Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

