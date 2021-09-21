How to Watch USWNT vs. Paraguay

September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch International Friendly: United States vs. Paraguay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The USWNT looks to dominate Paraguay once again after a 9-0 win last week.
Author:

The U.S. women's national soccer team takes the pitch against Paraguay again Tuesday night after scoring a 9-0 win against Paraguay last Thursday.

How to Watch United States vs. Paraguay:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the United States vs. Paraguay game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carli Lloyd scored five goals in Thursday's victory, including two within the first six minutes of the match, as the USWNT put the match out of Paraguay's reach almost immediately.

Andi Sullivan scored two goals, while Lynn Williams and Tobin Heath each added one. It was the best offensive showing for the USWNT since a 13-0 win over Thailand in the 2019 World Cup.

The No. 1 team in the FIFA rankings put on a dominant performance against a Paraguay team that sits at No. 50.

While the USWNT only garnered a bronze medal at this year's Olympics, the team has not lost in non-Olympic play since January 2019. In fact, the team has pitched seven consecutive shutouts in friendlies, including the first game of the two-game series against Paraguay.

Paraguay has played twice this year and lost both matches, including last week's loss to the United States and a 7-0 loss to Japan in April.

Thursday's match should offer a nice tuneup before USWNT faces South Korea, the No. 18 team in the world, in a pair of friendlies next month.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
21
2021

International Friendly: United States vs. Paraguay

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16765383
Soccer

How to Watch USWNT vs. Paraguay

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Twins vs. Cubs

Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Saint Joseph's vs. Princeton

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Red Sox

Soccer Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Michigan

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Orioles vs. Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto
MLB

How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds

USATSI_13142998
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Holy Cross at Northeastern

red-sox-rays
SI Guide

Carli Lloyd’s USWNT Farewell Tour Continues

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy