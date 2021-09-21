How to Watch USWNT vs. Paraguay

The USWNT looks to dominate Paraguay once again after a 9-0 win last week.

The U.S. women's national soccer team takes the pitch against Paraguay again Tuesday night after scoring a 9-0 win against Paraguay last Thursday.

How to Watch United States vs. Paraguay:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Carli Lloyd scored five goals in Thursday's victory, including two within the first six minutes of the match, as the USWNT put the match out of Paraguay's reach almost immediately.

Andi Sullivan scored two goals, while Lynn Williams and Tobin Heath each added one. It was the best offensive showing for the USWNT since a 13-0 win over Thailand in the 2019 World Cup.

The No. 1 team in the FIFA rankings put on a dominant performance against a Paraguay team that sits at No. 50.

While the USWNT only garnered a bronze medal at this year's Olympics, the team has not lost in non-Olympic play since January 2019. In fact, the team has pitched seven consecutive shutouts in friendlies, including the first game of the two-game series against Paraguay.

Paraguay has played twice this year and lost both matches, including last week's loss to the United States and a 7-0 loss to Japan in April.

Thursday's match should offer a nice tuneup before USWNT faces South Korea, the No. 18 team in the world, in a pair of friendlies next month.

