Skip to main content

How to Watch Valencia CF vs. Granada CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Valencia CF and Granada CF will match up in LaLiga play on Saturday, March 5. The game at Mestalla gets underway at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN. Valencia has 33 points, and is ninth in the league table. Granada has 25 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Valencia vs. Granada

Valencia and Granada Stats

  • Valencia puts up 1.5 goals per game (seventh in LaLiga), and Granada gives up 1.5 per match (15th in league).
  • Granada scores 1.0 goal per match (14th in LaLiga), and Valencia gives up 1.6 per game (18th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Valencia is 11th in the league, at -4.
  • In terms of goal differential, Granada is 16th in the league, at -13.

Valencia Key Players

  • Goncalo Guedes has nine goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on Valencia, and ninth in the league.
  • Carlos Soler has eight goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Valencia's leader in assists is Guedes, who has five in 26 games (10th in league).

Granada Key Players

  • Granada is led by Jorge Molina, with seven goals in 26 games (18th in league).
  • Luis Suarez is Granada's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 43 shots, 1.7 per game) in 26 league appearances.
  • Ruben Rochina has four assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Granada, and 15th in the entire league.

Valencia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Deportivo Alaves

L 2-1

Away

2/20/2022

Barcelona

L 4-1

Home

2/26/2022

Mallorca

W 1-0

Away

3/5/2022

Granada

-

Home

3/12/2022

Getafe

-

Away

3/19/2022

Elche CF

-

Away

4/3/2022

Cadiz CF

-

Home

Granada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Real Sociedad

L 2-0

Away

2/19/2022

Villarreal

L 4-1

Home

2/28/2022

Cadiz CF

D 0-0

Home

3/5/2022

Valencia

-

Away

3/12/2022

Elche CF

-

Home

3/19/2022

Deportivo Alaves

-

Away

4/3/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Home

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Valencia vs. Granada

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ARIZONA WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Colorado vs. Arizona

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) shoots as New Jersey Devils goalie Nicolas Daws (50) makes the save during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy