How to Watch Valencia CF vs. Granada CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Valencia CF and Granada CF will match up in LaLiga play on Saturday, March 5. The game at Mestalla gets underway at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN. Valencia has 33 points, and is ninth in the league table. Granada has 25 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Valencia vs. Granada
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Mestalla
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Valencia and Granada Stats
- Valencia puts up 1.5 goals per game (seventh in LaLiga), and Granada gives up 1.5 per match (15th in league).
- Granada scores 1.0 goal per match (14th in LaLiga), and Valencia gives up 1.6 per game (18th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Valencia is 11th in the league, at -4.
- In terms of goal differential, Granada is 16th in the league, at -13.
Valencia Key Players
- Goncalo Guedes has nine goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on Valencia, and ninth in the league.
- Carlos Soler has eight goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Valencia's leader in assists is Guedes, who has five in 26 games (10th in league).
Granada Key Players
- Granada is led by Jorge Molina, with seven goals in 26 games (18th in league).
- Luis Suarez is Granada's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 43 shots, 1.7 per game) in 26 league appearances.
- Ruben Rochina has four assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Granada, and 15th in the entire league.
Valencia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Deportivo Alaves
L 2-1
Away
2/20/2022
Barcelona
L 4-1
Home
2/26/2022
Mallorca
W 1-0
Away
3/5/2022
Granada
-
Home
3/12/2022
Getafe
-
Away
3/19/2022
Elche CF
-
Away
4/3/2022
Cadiz CF
-
Home
Granada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Real Sociedad
L 2-0
Away
2/19/2022
Villarreal
L 4-1
Home
2/28/2022
Cadiz CF
D 0-0
Home
3/5/2022
Valencia
-
Away
3/12/2022
Elche CF
-
Home
3/19/2022
Deportivo Alaves
-
Away
4/3/2022
Rayo Vallecano
-
Home
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Valencia vs. Granada
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
