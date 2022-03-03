Valencia CF and Granada CF will match up in LaLiga play on Saturday, March 5. The game at Mestalla gets underway at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN. Valencia has 33 points, and is ninth in the league table. Granada has 25 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Valencia vs. Granada

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mestalla

Valencia and Granada Stats

Valencia puts up 1.5 goals per game (seventh in LaLiga), and Granada gives up 1.5 per match (15th in league).

Granada scores 1.0 goal per match (14th in LaLiga), and Valencia gives up 1.6 per game (18th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Valencia is 11th in the league, at -4.

In terms of goal differential, Granada is 16th in the league, at -13.

Valencia Key Players

Goncalo Guedes has nine goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on Valencia, and ninth in the league.

Carlos Soler has eight goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Valencia's leader in assists is Guedes, who has five in 26 games (10th in league).

Granada Key Players

Granada is led by Jorge Molina, with seven goals in 26 games (18th in league).

Luis Suarez is Granada's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 43 shots, 1.7 per game) in 26 league appearances.

Ruben Rochina has four assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Granada, and 15th in the entire league.

Valencia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Deportivo Alaves L 2-1 Away 2/20/2022 Barcelona L 4-1 Home 2/26/2022 Mallorca W 1-0 Away 3/5/2022 Granada - Home 3/12/2022 Getafe - Away 3/19/2022 Elche CF - Away 4/3/2022 Cadiz CF - Home

Granada Schedule