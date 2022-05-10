Valencia CF vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/10/2022

Real Betis and Valencia CF will meet at Mestalla on Tuesday for a matchup in LaLiga. The contest will kick off on May 10 at 1:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN. With 58 points, Real Betis is currently fifth in the league. Valencia has 44 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Betis

Match Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mestalla

Mestalla Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Valencia and Real Betis Stats

Real Betis is fourth in LaLiga offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Valencia is 15th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).

Valencia has scored 45 goals in 35 matches (seventh in LaLiga), and Real Betis has conceded 40 in 35 (10th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Real Betis is sixth in the league, at +17.

Valencia is 10th in the league in goal differential, at -4.

Real Betis Key Players

Real Betis is led by Juanmi, who has 15 goals (on 39 shots) in 33 league games.

Borja Iglesias is Real Betis' second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 34 league games.

Nabil Fekir is Real Betis' leader in assists, with eight (on 62 chances created) in 32 league appearances.

Valencia Key Players

Real Betis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Elche CF L 1-0 Home 5/2/2022 Getafe D 0-0 Away 5/7/2022 Barcelona L 2-1 Home 5/10/2022 Valencia - Away 5/15/2022 Granada - Home 5/22/2022 Real Madrid - Away

Valencia Schedule