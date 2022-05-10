Valencia CF vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/10/2022

How to Watch Valencia CF vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Real Betis and Valencia CF will meet at Mestalla on Tuesday for a matchup in LaLiga. The contest will kick off on May 10 at 1:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN. With 58 points, Real Betis is currently fifth in the league. Valencia has 44 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Betis
- Match Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Mestalla
Valencia and Real Betis Stats
- Real Betis is fourth in LaLiga offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Valencia is 15th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
- Valencia has scored 45 goals in 35 matches (seventh in LaLiga), and Real Betis has conceded 40 in 35 (10th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Real Betis is sixth in the league, at +17.
- Valencia is 10th in the league in goal differential, at -4.
Real Betis Key Players
- Real Betis is led by Juanmi, who has 15 goals (on 39 shots) in 33 league games.
- Borja Iglesias is Real Betis' second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 34 league games.
- Nabil Fekir is Real Betis' leader in assists, with eight (on 62 chances created) in 32 league appearances.
Real Betis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Elche CF
L 1-0
Home
5/2/2022
Getafe
D 0-0
Away
5/7/2022
Barcelona
L 2-1
Home
5/10/2022
Valencia
-
Away
5/15/2022
Granada
-
Home
5/22/2022
Real Madrid
-
Away
Valencia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Villarreal
L 2-0
Away
4/30/2022
Levante
D 1-1
Home
5/7/2022
Athletic Bilbao
D 0-0
Away
5/10/2022
Real Betis
-
Home
5/15/2022
Espanyol
-
Away
5/22/2022
Celta de Vigo
-
Home
