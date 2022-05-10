Valencia CF vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Valencia CF vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Betis and Valencia CF will meet at Mestalla on Tuesday for a matchup in LaLiga. The contest will kick off on May 10 at 1:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN. With 58 points, Real Betis is currently fifth in the league. Valencia has 44 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Betis

Valencia and Real Betis Stats

  • Real Betis is fourth in LaLiga offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Valencia is 15th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
  • Valencia has scored 45 goals in 35 matches (seventh in LaLiga), and Real Betis has conceded 40 in 35 (10th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Real Betis is sixth in the league, at +17.
  • Valencia is 10th in the league in goal differential, at -4.

Real Betis Key Players

  • Real Betis is led by Juanmi, who has 15 goals (on 39 shots) in 33 league games.
  • Borja Iglesias is Real Betis' second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 34 league games.
  • Nabil Fekir is Real Betis' leader in assists, with eight (on 62 chances created) in 32 league appearances.

Valencia Key Players

Real Betis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Elche CF

L 1-0

Home

5/2/2022

Getafe

D 0-0

Away

5/7/2022

Barcelona

L 2-1

Home

5/10/2022

Valencia

-

Away

5/15/2022

Granada

-

Home

5/22/2022

Real Madrid

-

Away

Valencia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Villarreal

L 2-0

Away

4/30/2022

Levante

D 1-1

Home

5/7/2022

Athletic Bilbao

D 0-0

Away

5/10/2022

Real Betis

-

Home

5/15/2022

Espanyol

-

Away

5/22/2022

Celta de Vigo

-

Home

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Valencia vs. Betis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
