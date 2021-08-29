August 29, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Valour FC vs Pacific FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top of the CPL table is on display as Pacific plays host to struggling Valour.
Author:

Pacific FC hits the pitch for the first time after losing to second-place Cavalry at home nine days ago and shrinking its cushion atop the standings. The team now looks to regain the form that it rode to a six-game unbeaten streak.

Valour finally broke through last time out, beating Edmonton 3-0 to it six-match winless run. It now looks for its first road win since mid-July.

Leading the league in scoring and goal differential, Pacific has three of the top nine goal scorers in the Canadian Premier League, including Terran Campbell. The forward has netted two goals in his last two games and scored in the second half of the 2-0 win in Winnipeg on August 16.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pacific FC is 2-0 against Valour this season, outscoring Rob Gale's squad 4-1 in those two games.

After a hot 6-1 start to the 2021 season, Valour FC has only managed four points in its last eight games, sliding from first to third place over the last month. As difficult as the recent string has been, the team has only notched one road win since July 3.

But Valour could be catching Pacific in a good spot, as the Tridents are riding high off of their biggest win in club history, a 4-3 win over MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Championship tournament Wednesday. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

