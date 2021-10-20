How to Watch: Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa

Valour FC enters Wednesday's game looking for the season sweep of Atlético Ottawa in CPL play.

A new week of Canadian Premier League action begins on Wednesday, when Atlético Ottawa hosts Valour FC. It's the third and final meeting of the year between the two sides, with Valour looking to go for the season sweep.

Through 180 minutes of action, Atlético Ottawa has yet to score on Valour FC this season. Valour won the first matchup of the year 2-0 in early July, then had a 1-0 win a few weeks later.

Midfielder Moses Dyer scored in both games for Valour FC, with both goals coming late. He added insurance in the 90th minute in the first meeting, then netted the difference maker in the 85th minute in the second match. In total, Dyer has six goals in 23 appearances this season.

The two sides also met more recently in the Canadian Championship in late August. That match featured much more offense, with Valour FC walking away with a 3-2 win. Striker Austin Ricci scored twice in that game for Valour.

