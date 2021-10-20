    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Valour FC enters Wednesday's game looking for the season sweep of Atlético Ottawa in CPL play.
    A new week of Canadian Premier League action begins on Wednesday, when Atlético Ottawa hosts Valour FC. It's the third and final meeting of the year between the two sides, with Valour looking to go for the season sweep. 

    How to Watch: Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Soccer Plus

    Live Stream Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Through 180 minutes of action, Atlético Ottawa has yet to score on Valour FC this season. Valour won the first matchup of the year 2-0 in early July, then had a 1-0 win a few weeks later.

    Midfielder Moses Dyer scored in both games for Valour FC, with both goals coming late. He added insurance in the 90th minute in the first meeting, then netted the difference maker in the 85th minute in the second match. In total, Dyer has six goals in 23 appearances this season.

    The two sides also met more recently in the Canadian Championship in late August. That match featured much more offense, with Valour FC walking away with a 3-2 win. Striker Austin Ricci scored twice in that game for Valour.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Valour FC
    Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa

