How to Watch Valour FC at Pacific FC

The No. 1 team in the Canadian Premier League, Pacific FC, is set to face the No. 6 team, Valour FC, on Saturday night.

Pacific FC is 1-2-3 in its last five matches. The club drew Edmonton 1-1 then drew Atletico Ottawa 1-1 before losing to Forge FC 2-1. It got that coveted win over Valour FC 3-1 before losing again to Edmonton 2-1 and HFX Wanderers 1-0.

Valour FC is 1-2-2 in its last five matches. The club lost two to York United 2-1 and Pacific FC 3-1. It then drew two to Edmonton 1-1 and Cavalry 0-0. It is fresh off of a win over Forge FC 3-1.

How to Watch Valour FC vs. Pacific FC Online:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Pacific hasn't had the last five games that give fans a correct assessment of the team is really all about. It had half of its losses in its last five matches and only one of its 11 wins in that same time span.

The last time the two teams played, Pacific FC won 3-1 on the back of goals from Alejandro Díaz Liceága in the third and 47th minutes and Victor Blasco in the 69th minute.

Defender Lukas MacNaughton leads the CPL in passes for Pacific FC with 1,577. Terran Campbell, a Pacific attacker, is ranked fifth in goals scored in the CPL with seven this season and third in assists with four.

Valour FC goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois leads the CPL in saves with 73. The stout defense of Valour will show up and give the No. 1 team in the CPL a run for its money in this matchup.

