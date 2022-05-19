Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Earthquakes defender Marcos Lopez (27) battles for the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

May 14, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Earthquakes defender Marcos Lopez (27) battles for the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's action in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC take on FC Dallas. The game at BC Place starts at 10:00 PM ET. FC Dallas is currently second overall in the league in points, with 22. Vancouver is 28th, with eight.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. FC Dallas

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BC Place
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vancouver and FC Dallas Stats

  • FC Dallas puts up 1.7 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Vancouver gives up two per game (23rd in league).
  • Vancouver is 25th in MLS in goals scored (10 in 10 matches), and FC Dallas is first in goals conceded (eight in 11).
  • FC Dallas' goal differential (+11) is second in the league.
  • Vancouver has a goal differential of -10 for the season, 26th in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Jesus Ferreira has nine goals in 11 games -- tops on FC Dallas, and first in the league.
  • Ferreira is FC Dallas' joint top scorer this season, with nine goals (on 19 shots, 1.7 per game) in 11 league appearances.
  • FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has three in 10 league appearances.

Vancouver Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 2-2

Away

5/7/2022

Seattle

W 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-1

Away

5/18/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

5/22/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

5/28/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

Vancouver Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Austin FC

L 3-0

Away

5/8/2022

Toronto FC

W 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

San Jose

D 3-3

Home

5/18/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

5/22/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

5/28/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

6/4/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

How To Watch

May
18
2022

FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) and forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrate the overtime win over the Dallas Stars in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku (22) falls into Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) in the first half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Gustavo Vallecilla (24) controls the ball against Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (11) in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch Kingdom Business Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
USATSI_18274730
MLS

How to Watch Timbers at Earthquakes

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
USATSI_18228418
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC at Los Angeles FC

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 14, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Earthquakes defender Marcos Lopez (27) battles for the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy