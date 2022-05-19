Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's action in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC take on FC Dallas. The game at BC Place starts at 10:00 PM ET. FC Dallas is currently second overall in the league in points, with 22. Vancouver is 28th, with eight.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BC Place
Vancouver and FC Dallas Stats
- FC Dallas puts up 1.7 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Vancouver gives up two per game (23rd in league).
- Vancouver is 25th in MLS in goals scored (10 in 10 matches), and FC Dallas is first in goals conceded (eight in 11).
- FC Dallas' goal differential (+11) is second in the league.
- Vancouver has a goal differential of -10 for the season, 26th in the league.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Jesus Ferreira has nine goals in 11 games -- tops on FC Dallas, and first in the league.
- Ferreira is FC Dallas' joint top scorer this season, with nine goals (on 19 shots, 1.7 per game) in 11 league appearances.
- FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has three in 10 league appearances.
Vancouver Key Players
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 2-2
Away
5/7/2022
Seattle
W 2-0
Home
5/14/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-1
Away
5/18/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
5/22/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
5/28/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Austin FC
L 3-0
Away
5/8/2022
Toronto FC
W 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
San Jose
D 3-3
Home
5/18/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
5/22/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
5/28/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
6/4/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
