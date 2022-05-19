Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

May 14, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Earthquakes defender Marcos Lopez (27) battles for the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's action in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC take on FC Dallas. The game at BC Place starts at 10:00 PM ET. FC Dallas is currently second overall in the league in points, with 22. Vancouver is 28th, with eight.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: BC Place

Vancouver and FC Dallas Stats

FC Dallas puts up 1.7 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Vancouver gives up two per game (23rd in league).

Vancouver is 25th in MLS in goals scored (10 in 10 matches), and FC Dallas is first in goals conceded (eight in 11).

FC Dallas' goal differential (+11) is second in the league.

Vancouver has a goal differential of -10 for the season, 26th in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

Jesus Ferreira has nine goals in 11 games -- tops on FC Dallas, and first in the league.

Ferreira is FC Dallas' joint top scorer this season, with nine goals (on 19 shots, 1.7 per game) in 11 league appearances.

FC Dallas' leader in assists is Brandon Servania, who has three in 10 league appearances.

Vancouver Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Sporting Kansas City D 2-2 Away 5/7/2022 Seattle W 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Los Angeles W 3-1 Away 5/18/2022 Vancouver - Away 5/22/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 5/28/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 6/18/2022 Vancouver - Home

