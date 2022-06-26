Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will include New England Revolution against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, with action beginning from BC Place at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. New England is currently 14th in the league in points, with 23. Vancouver is 18th, with 20.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. New England
- Match Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BC Place
Vancouver and New England Stats
- New England scores 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and Vancouver gives up 1.8 per match (24th in league).
- Vancouver is 19th in MLS in goals scored (18 in 16 matches), and New England is 20th in goals allowed (26 in 16).
- New England has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which is 11th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is 27th in the league, at -10.
New England Key Players
- Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.
- New England's leader in assists is Carles Gil, who has four in 16 games (13th in league).
Vancouver Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-1
Away
6/15/2022
Orlando City SC
D 1-1
Home
6/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/26/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
7/3/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
7/9/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/4/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 2-1
Home
6/14/2022
Seattle
L 4-0
Away
6/18/2022
FC Dallas
W 2-0
Away
6/26/2022
New England
-
Home
7/2/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/8/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
7/13/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
