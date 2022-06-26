Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

Sunday in MLS will include New England Revolution against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, with action beginning from BC Place at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. New England is currently 14th in the league in points, with 23. Vancouver is 18th, with 20.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. New England

Vancouver and New England Stats

New England scores 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and Vancouver gives up 1.8 per match (24th in league).

Vancouver is 19th in MLS in goals scored (18 in 16 matches), and New England is 20th in goals allowed (26 in 16).

New England has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which is 11th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is 27th in the league, at -10.

New England Key Players

Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.

New England's leader in assists is Carles Gil, who has four in 16 games (13th in league).

Vancouver Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-1 Away 6/15/2022 Orlando City SC D 1-1 Home 6/19/2022 Minnesota United FC W 2-1 Home 6/26/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/3/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 7/9/2022 NYCFC - Away 7/16/2022 Philadelphia - Away

Vancouver Schedule