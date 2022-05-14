May 7, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) dribbles against Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry (2) during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include Vancouver Whitecaps FC versus San Jose Earthquakes, with action beginning from BC Place at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Vancouver is currently 28th overall in the league in points, with seven. San Jose is 25th, with nine.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BC Place

Vancouver and San Jose Stats

Vancouver has scored seven goals in 9 games (27th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 23 in 10 (28th in league).

San Jose is fifth in MLS in goals scored (16 in 10 games), and Vancouver is 22nd in goals conceded (17 in 9).

In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is 27th in the league, at -10.

San Jose has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which is 25th in the league.

Vancouver Key Players

Lucas Cavallini is Vancouver's leading scorer, with one goal (on six shots) in eight league games.

Brian White has one goal in six appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Vancouver's leader in assists is Cavallini, who has one (on two chances created) in eight league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Vancouver Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Austin FC L 3-0 Away 5/8/2022 Toronto FC W 1-0 Home 5/14/2022 San Jose - Home 5/18/2022 FC Dallas - Home 5/22/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 5/28/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away

San Jose Schedule