How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will include Vancouver Whitecaps FC versus San Jose Earthquakes, with action beginning from BC Place at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Vancouver is currently 28th overall in the league in points, with seven. San Jose is 25th, with nine.
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BC Place
Vancouver and San Jose Stats
- Vancouver has scored seven goals in 9 games (27th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 23 in 10 (28th in league).
- San Jose is fifth in MLS in goals scored (16 in 10 games), and Vancouver is 22nd in goals conceded (17 in 9).
- In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is 27th in the league, at -10.
- San Jose has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which is 25th in the league.
Vancouver Key Players
- Lucas Cavallini is Vancouver's leading scorer, with one goal (on six shots) in eight league games.
- Brian White has one goal in six appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Vancouver's leader in assists is Cavallini, who has one (on two chances created) in eight league appearances.
San Jose Key Players
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Austin FC
L 3-0
Away
5/8/2022
Toronto FC
W 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
San Jose
-
Home
5/18/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
5/22/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
5/28/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Seattle
W 4-3
Home
5/1/2022
NYCFC
L 3-0
Away
5/7/2022
Colorado
W 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
5/18/2022
Portland
-
Home
5/22/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
5/28/2022
LAFC
-
Away
