How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) dribbles against Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry (2) during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include Vancouver Whitecaps FC versus San Jose Earthquakes, with action beginning from BC Place at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Vancouver is currently 28th overall in the league in points, with seven. San Jose is 25th, with nine.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BC Place
Vancouver and San Jose Stats

  • Vancouver has scored seven goals in 9 games (27th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 23 in 10 (28th in league).
  • San Jose is fifth in MLS in goals scored (16 in 10 games), and Vancouver is 22nd in goals conceded (17 in 9).
  • In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is 27th in the league, at -10.
  • San Jose has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which is 25th in the league.

Vancouver Key Players

  • Lucas Cavallini is Vancouver's leading scorer, with one goal (on six shots) in eight league games.
  • Brian White has one goal in six appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Vancouver's leader in assists is Cavallini, who has one (on two chances created) in eight league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Vancouver Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Austin FC

L 3-0

Away

5/8/2022

Toronto FC

W 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

San Jose

-

Home

5/18/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

5/22/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

5/28/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Seattle

W 4-3

Home

5/1/2022

NYCFC

L 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Colorado

W 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

5/18/2022

Portland

-

Home

5/22/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

5/28/2022

LAFC

-

Away

How To Watch

May
14
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
