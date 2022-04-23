Venezia FC vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Venezia FC vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Atalanta and Venezia FC will meet in Serie A action. The clubs will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Stadio Pierluigi Penzo. With 51 points, Atalanta is eighth in the league table. Venezia has 22 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Venezia vs. Atalanta

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stadio Pierluigi Penzo
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Venezia and Atalanta Stats

  • Atalanta is scoring 1.7 goals per match (seventh in Serie A), and Venezia is giving up 1.8 per game (17th in league).
  • Venezia puts up 0.8 goals per game (18th in Serie A), and Atalanta gives up 1.2 per match (seventh in league).
  • Atalanta's goal differential (+16) is seventh in the league.
  • Venezia's goal differential is -32, which is 19th in the league.

Atalanta Key Players

  • Duvan Zapata is Atalanta's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 38 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Mario Pasalic has nine goals in 31 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Atalanta's leader in assists is Pasalic, who has six in 31 games (11th in league).

Venezia Key Players

Atalanta Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Napoli

L 3-1

Home

4/10/2022

Sassuolo

L 2-1

Away

4/18/2022

Hellas Verona

L 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

Venezia

-

Away

4/27/2022

Torino

-

Home

5/2/2022

Salernitana

-

Home

5/8/2022

Spezia Calcio

-

Away

Venezia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Spezia Calcio

L 1-0

Away

4/10/2022

Udinese

L 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

Fiorentina

L 1-0

Away

4/23/2022

Atalanta

-

Home

5/1/2022

Juventus

-

Away

5/5/2022

Salernitana

-

Away

5/8/2022

Bologna

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Venezia vs. Atalanta

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
