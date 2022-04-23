Venezia FC vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

On Saturday, Atalanta and Venezia FC will meet in Serie A action. The clubs will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Stadio Pierluigi Penzo. With 51 points, Atalanta is eighth in the league table. Venezia has 22 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Venezia vs. Atalanta

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Venezia and Atalanta Stats

Atalanta is scoring 1.7 goals per match (seventh in Serie A), and Venezia is giving up 1.8 per game (17th in league).

Venezia puts up 0.8 goals per game (18th in Serie A), and Atalanta gives up 1.2 per match (seventh in league).

Atalanta's goal differential (+16) is seventh in the league.

Venezia's goal differential is -32, which is 19th in the league.

Atalanta Key Players

Duvan Zapata is Atalanta's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 38 shots) in 21 league games.

Mario Pasalic has nine goals in 31 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Atalanta's leader in assists is Pasalic, who has six in 31 games (11th in league).

Venezia Key Players

Atalanta Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Napoli L 3-1 Home 4/10/2022 Sassuolo L 2-1 Away 4/18/2022 Hellas Verona L 2-1 Home 4/23/2022 Venezia - Away 4/27/2022 Torino - Home 5/2/2022 Salernitana - Home 5/8/2022 Spezia Calcio - Away

Venezia Schedule