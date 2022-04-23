Venezia FC vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Venezia FC vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Atalanta and Venezia FC will meet in Serie A action. The clubs will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Stadio Pierluigi Penzo. With 51 points, Atalanta is eighth in the league table. Venezia has 22 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Venezia vs. Atalanta
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Stadio Pierluigi Penzo
Venezia and Atalanta Stats
- Atalanta is scoring 1.7 goals per match (seventh in Serie A), and Venezia is giving up 1.8 per game (17th in league).
- Venezia puts up 0.8 goals per game (18th in Serie A), and Atalanta gives up 1.2 per match (seventh in league).
- Atalanta's goal differential (+16) is seventh in the league.
- Venezia's goal differential is -32, which is 19th in the league.
Atalanta Key Players
- Duvan Zapata is Atalanta's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 38 shots) in 21 league games.
- Mario Pasalic has nine goals in 31 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Atalanta's leader in assists is Pasalic, who has six in 31 games (11th in league).
Venezia Key Players
Atalanta Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Napoli
L 3-1
Home
4/10/2022
Sassuolo
L 2-1
Away
4/18/2022
Hellas Verona
L 2-1
Home
4/23/2022
Venezia
-
Away
4/27/2022
Torino
-
Home
5/2/2022
Salernitana
-
Home
5/8/2022
Spezia Calcio
-
Away
Venezia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Spezia Calcio
L 1-0
Away
4/10/2022
Udinese
L 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
Fiorentina
L 1-0
Away
4/23/2022
Atalanta
-
Home
5/1/2022
Juventus
-
Away
5/5/2022
Salernitana
-
Away
5/8/2022
Bologna
-
Home
