VfL Wolfsburg and Lille OSC will hit the pitch in Champions League play on Wednesday, December 8. The game at Volkswagen Arena begins at 3:00 PM ET on TUDN.

How to Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. Lille

Match Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Volkswagen Arena

VfL Wolfsburg and Lille Stats

VfL Wolfsburg has racked up four goals in five UCL matches, and Lille has three in five matches.

Lille is scoring 0.8 goals per match in Champions League play and VfL Wolfsburg is giving up 1.4 per match.

VfL Wolfsburg's goal differential is -3 in this event.

Lille's goal differential is +1 for this event.

VfL Wolfsburg Key Players

Lukas Nmecha is VfL Wolfsburg's leading scorer, with two goals (on six shots) in five Champions League games.

Ridle Baku is VfL Wolfsburg's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on one shot, 0.2 per game) in five Champions League appearances.

VfL Wolfsburg's leader in assists is Maximilian Arnold, who has two (on six chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David is Lille's top goal-scorer this year, with two in five games (41st in Champions League).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with one goal (on 3.0 shots per game) in four Champions League appearances.

Lille's top playmaker is Zeki Celik, with one assist in five games (30th in Champions League).

VfL Wolfsburg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 FC Salzburg L 3-1 Away 11/2/2021 FC Salzburg W 2-1 Home 11/23/2021 Sevilla L 2-0 Away 12/8/2021 Lille - Home

Lille Schedule