Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    VfL Wolfsburg and Lille OSC will hit the pitch in Champions League play on Wednesday, December 8. The game at Volkswagen Arena begins at 3:00 PM ET on TUDN.

    How to Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. Lille

    VfL Wolfsburg and Lille Stats

    • VfL Wolfsburg has racked up four goals in five UCL matches, and Lille has three in five matches.
    • Lille is scoring 0.8 goals per match in Champions League play and VfL Wolfsburg is giving up 1.4 per match.
    • VfL Wolfsburg's goal differential is -3 in this event.
    • Lille's goal differential is +1 for this event.

    VfL Wolfsburg Key Players

    • Lukas Nmecha is VfL Wolfsburg's leading scorer, with two goals (on six shots) in five Champions League games.
    • Ridle Baku is VfL Wolfsburg's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on one shot, 0.2 per game) in five Champions League appearances.
    • VfL Wolfsburg's leader in assists is Maximilian Arnold, who has two (on six chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

    Lille Key Players

    • Jonathan David is Lille's top goal-scorer this year, with two in five games (41st in Champions League).
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with one goal (on 3.0 shots per game) in four Champions League appearances.
    • Lille's top playmaker is Zeki Celik, with one assist in five games (30th in Champions League).

    VfL Wolfsburg Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    FC Salzburg

    L 3-1

    Away

    11/2/2021

    FC Salzburg

    W 2-1

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Sevilla

    L 2-0

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Lille

    -

    Home

    Lille Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Sevilla

    D 0-0

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Sevilla

    W 2-1

    Away

    11/23/2021

    FC Salzburg

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/8/2021

    VfL Wolfsburg

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    VfL Wolfsburg vs. Lille

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    celtics jayson tatum
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Clippers

    53 minutes ago
    sacramento kings
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Kings

    1 hour ago
    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Weber State at Washington State

    1 hour ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco

    1 hour ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Arizona

    1 hour ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Idaho State at Cal

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    soccer fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy