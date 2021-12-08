Publish date:
How to Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
VfL Wolfsburg and Lille OSC will hit the pitch in Champions League play on Wednesday, December 8. The game at Volkswagen Arena begins at 3:00 PM ET on TUDN.
How to Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. Lille
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Volkswagen Arena
VfL Wolfsburg and Lille Stats
- VfL Wolfsburg has racked up four goals in five UCL matches, and Lille has three in five matches.
- Lille is scoring 0.8 goals per match in Champions League play and VfL Wolfsburg is giving up 1.4 per match.
- VfL Wolfsburg's goal differential is -3 in this event.
- Lille's goal differential is +1 for this event.
VfL Wolfsburg Key Players
- Lukas Nmecha is VfL Wolfsburg's leading scorer, with two goals (on six shots) in five Champions League games.
- Ridle Baku is VfL Wolfsburg's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on one shot, 0.2 per game) in five Champions League appearances.
- VfL Wolfsburg's leader in assists is Maximilian Arnold, who has two (on six chances created) in five Champions League appearances.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David is Lille's top goal-scorer this year, with two in five games (41st in Champions League).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with one goal (on 3.0 shots per game) in four Champions League appearances.
- Lille's top playmaker is Zeki Celik, with one assist in five games (30th in Champions League).
VfL Wolfsburg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
FC Salzburg
L 3-1
Away
11/2/2021
FC Salzburg
W 2-1
Home
11/23/2021
Sevilla
L 2-0
Away
12/8/2021
Lille
-
Home
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Sevilla
D 0-0
Home
11/2/2021
Sevilla
W 2-1
Away
11/23/2021
FC Salzburg
W 1-0
Home
12/8/2021
VfL Wolfsburg
-
Away
How To Watch
December
8
2021
VfL Wolfsburg vs. Lille
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
