How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Villarreal CF take on Bayern Munich. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica begins at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Galavisión
- Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Villarreal and Bayern Munich Stats
- Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in eight Champions League games, and Villarreal has given up 10 in eight.
- Villarreal has scored 16 goals in eight Champions League games and Bayern Munich has conceded five in eight.
- Bayern Munich has a +25 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
- Villarreal has a goal differential of +6 for the tournament.
Bayern Munich Key Players
- Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in eight games (first in Champions League).
- Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 23 shots, 2.9 per game) in eight Champions League appearances.
- Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with six in eight Champions League appearances.
Villarreal Key Players
- Arnaut Danjuma has five goals in eight games -- the leading scorer on Villarreal, and 11th in the Champions League.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Gerard Moreno, with two goals (on 3.0 shots per game) in four Champions League appearances.
- Villarreal's top facilitator is Moreno, with three assists in four games (seventh in Champions League).
Bayern Munich Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Barcelona
W 3-0
Home
2/16/2022
FC Salzburg
D 1-1
Away
3/8/2022
FC Salzburg
W 7-1
Home
4/6/2022
Villarreal
-
Away
4/12/2022
Villarreal
-
Home
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Atalanta
W 3-2
Away
2/22/2022
Juventus
D 1-1
Home
3/16/2022
Juventus
W 3-0
Away
4/6/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Home
4/12/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Away
