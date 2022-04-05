Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Villarreal CF take on Bayern Munich. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica begins at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

Match Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: Galavisión

Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal and Bayern Munich Stats

Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in eight Champions League games, and Villarreal has given up 10 in eight.

Villarreal has scored 16 goals in eight Champions League games and Bayern Munich has conceded five in eight.

Bayern Munich has a +25 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.

Villarreal has a goal differential of +6 for the tournament.

Bayern Munich Key Players

Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in eight games (first in Champions League).

Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 23 shots, 2.9 per game) in eight Champions League appearances.

Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with six in eight Champions League appearances.

Villarreal Key Players

Arnaut Danjuma has five goals in eight games -- the leading scorer on Villarreal, and 11th in the Champions League.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Gerard Moreno, with two goals (on 3.0 shots per game) in four Champions League appearances.

Villarreal's top facilitator is Moreno, with three assists in four games (seventh in Champions League).

Bayern Munich Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Barcelona W 3-0 Home 2/16/2022 FC Salzburg D 1-1 Away 3/8/2022 FC Salzburg W 7-1 Home 4/6/2022 Villarreal - Away 4/12/2022 Villarreal - Home

Villarreal Schedule