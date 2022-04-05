Skip to main content

How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Villarreal CF take on Bayern Munich. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica begins at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: Galavisión
  • Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villarreal and Bayern Munich Stats

  • Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in eight Champions League games, and Villarreal has given up 10 in eight.
  • Villarreal has scored 16 goals in eight Champions League games and Bayern Munich has conceded five in eight.
  • Bayern Munich has a +25 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
  • Villarreal has a goal differential of +6 for the tournament.

Bayern Munich Key Players

  • Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in eight games (first in Champions League).
  • Leroy Sane is Bayern Munich's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 23 shots, 2.9 per game) in eight Champions League appearances.
  • Sane is Bayern Munich's leader in assists, with six in eight Champions League appearances.

Villarreal Key Players

  • Arnaut Danjuma has five goals in eight games -- the leading scorer on Villarreal, and 11th in the Champions League.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Gerard Moreno, with two goals (on 3.0 shots per game) in four Champions League appearances.
  • Villarreal's top facilitator is Moreno, with three assists in four games (seventh in Champions League).

Bayern Munich Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Barcelona

W 3-0

Home

2/16/2022

FC Salzburg

D 1-1

Away

3/8/2022

FC Salzburg

W 7-1

Home

4/6/2022

Villarreal

-

Away

4/12/2022

Villarreal

-

Home

Villarreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/9/2021

Atalanta

W 3-2

Away

2/22/2022

Juventus

D 1-1

Home

3/16/2022

Juventus

W 3-0

Away

4/6/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Home

4/12/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Away

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Villarreal vs. Bayern München

TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

