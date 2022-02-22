Villarreal CF vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Villarreal CF and Juventus will match up in Champions League action on Tuesday, February 22. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica begins at 3:00 PM ET on TUDN.
How to Watch Villarreal vs. Juventus
- Match Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Villarreal and Juventus Stats
- Villarreal has scored 12 goals in six Champions League games, and Juventus has conceded six in six.
- Juventus scores 1.7 goals per match in the Champions League and Villarreal gives up 1.5 per match.
- Villarreal has a +3 goal differential in the tournament.
- Juventus' goal differential is at +4 in this tournament.
Villarreal Key Players
- Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, who has four goals (on 13 shots) in six Champions League games.
- Etienne Capoue is Villarreal's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on four shots, 0.7 per game) in six Champions League appearances.
- Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's leader in assists, with three (on three chances created) in three Champions League appearances.
Juventus Key Players
- Juventus is led by Paulo Dybala, with three goals in four games (23rd in Champions League).
- Federico Chiesa is Juventus' No. 2 scorer with two goals (on 10 shots, 2.5 per game) in four Champions League appearances.
- Federico Bernardeschi is Juventus' assist leader, with three in four games (sixth in Champions League).
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Young Boys
W 2-0
Home
11/23/2021
Manchester United
L 2-0
Home
12/9/2021
Atalanta
W 3-2
Away
2/22/2022
Juventus
-
Home
3/16/2022
Juventus
-
Away
Juventus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Zenit Saint Petersburg
W 4-2
Home
11/23/2021
Chelsea
L 4-0
Away
12/8/2021
Malmo FF
W 1-0
Home
2/22/2022
Villarreal
-
Away
3/16/2022
Villarreal
-
Home
How To Watch
February
22
2022
Villarreal vs. Juventus
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)