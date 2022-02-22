Villarreal CF vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Villarreal CF and Juventus will match up in Champions League action on Tuesday, February 22. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica begins at 3:00 PM ET on TUDN.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Juventus

  • Match Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villarreal and Juventus Stats

  • Villarreal has scored 12 goals in six Champions League games, and Juventus has conceded six in six.
  • Juventus scores 1.7 goals per match in the Champions League and Villarreal gives up 1.5 per match.
  • Villarreal has a +3 goal differential in the tournament.
  • Juventus' goal differential is at +4 in this tournament.

Villarreal Key Players

  • Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, who has four goals (on 13 shots) in six Champions League games.
  • Etienne Capoue is Villarreal's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on four shots, 0.7 per game) in six Champions League appearances.
  • Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's leader in assists, with three (on three chances created) in three Champions League appearances.

Juventus Key Players

  • Juventus is led by Paulo Dybala, with three goals in four games (23rd in Champions League).
  • Federico Chiesa is Juventus' No. 2 scorer with two goals (on 10 shots, 2.5 per game) in four Champions League appearances.
  • Federico Bernardeschi is Juventus' assist leader, with three in four games (sixth in Champions League).

Villarreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/2/2021

Young Boys

W 2-0

Home

11/23/2021

Manchester United

L 2-0

Home

12/9/2021

Atalanta

W 3-2

Away

2/22/2022

Juventus

-

Home

3/16/2022

Juventus

-

Away

Juventus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/2/2021

Zenit Saint Petersburg

W 4-2

Home

11/23/2021

Chelsea

L 4-0

Away

12/8/2021

Malmo FF

W 1-0

Home

2/22/2022

Villarreal

-

Away

3/16/2022

Villarreal

-

Home

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Villarreal vs. Juventus

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Villarreal CF vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
2022 Tournoi de France

How to Watch France vs. Netherlands

By Christine Brown
3 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Lille

By Christine Brown
33 minutes ago
soccer fans
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Juventus

By Christine Brown
33 minutes ago
college soccer
2022 Tournoi de France

How to Watch Brazil vs. Finland

By Christine Brown
2 hours ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Canucks

By Adam Childs
17 hours ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 hours ago
Feb 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto (83) passes the puck during overtime against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy