Villarreal CF vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Villarreal CF and Juventus will match up in Champions League action on Tuesday, February 22. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica begins at 3:00 PM ET on TUDN.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Juventus

Match Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica

Estadio de la Ceramica Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villarreal and Juventus Stats

Villarreal has scored 12 goals in six Champions League games, and Juventus has conceded six in six.

Juventus scores 1.7 goals per match in the Champions League and Villarreal gives up 1.5 per match.

Villarreal has a +3 goal differential in the tournament.

Juventus' goal differential is at +4 in this tournament.

Villarreal Key Players

Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, who has four goals (on 13 shots) in six Champions League games.

Etienne Capoue is Villarreal's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on four shots, 0.7 per game) in six Champions League appearances.

Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's leader in assists, with three (on three chances created) in three Champions League appearances.

Juventus Key Players

Juventus is led by Paulo Dybala, with three goals in four games (23rd in Champions League).

Federico Chiesa is Juventus' No. 2 scorer with two goals (on 10 shots, 2.5 per game) in four Champions League appearances.

Federico Bernardeschi is Juventus' assist leader, with three in four games (sixth in Champions League).

Villarreal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/2/2021 Young Boys W 2-0 Home 11/23/2021 Manchester United L 2-0 Home 12/9/2021 Atalanta W 3-2 Away 2/22/2022 Juventus - Home 3/16/2022 Juventus - Away

Juventus Schedule