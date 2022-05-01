Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/3/2022

How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's action in the Champions League will see Villarreal CF host Liverpool FC. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica begins at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Villarreal vs. Liverpool
- Match Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Villarreal and Liverpool Stats
- Liverpool has scored 27 goals in 11 Champions League matches, and Villarreal has given up 13 in 11.
- Villarreal has scored 18 goals in 11 Champions League matches and Liverpool has conceded 11 in 11.
- Liverpool's goal differential is +16 in this event.
- Villarreal's goal differential is at +5 in this tournament.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 24 shots) in 11 Champions League games.
- Roberto Firmino has five goals in six appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Liverpool.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold has two assists in 10 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and 22nd in the Champions League.
Villarreal Key Players
- Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with six goals in 11 games (sixth in Champions League).
- Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's No. 2 scorer with two goals (on 16 shots, 2.7 per game) in six Champions League appearances.
- Moreno is Villarreal's assist leader, with four in six games (fifth in Champions League).
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/5/2022
Benfica
W 3-1
Away
4/13/2022
Benfica
D 3-3
Home
4/27/2022
Villarreal
W 2-0
Home
5/3/2022
Villarreal
-
Away
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/6/2022
Bayern Munich
W 1-0
Home
4/12/2022
Bayern Munich
D 1-1
Away
4/27/2022
Liverpool
L 2-0
Away
5/3/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
How To Watch
May
3
2022
Villarreal vs. Liverpool
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)