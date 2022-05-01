Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's action in the Champions League will see Villarreal CF host Liverpool FC. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica begins at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Liverpool

Villarreal and Liverpool Stats

  • Liverpool has scored 27 goals in 11 Champions League matches, and Villarreal has given up 13 in 11.
  • Villarreal has scored 18 goals in 11 Champions League matches and Liverpool has conceded 11 in 11.
  • Liverpool's goal differential is +16 in this event.
  • Villarreal's goal differential is at +5 in this tournament.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 24 shots) in 11 Champions League games.
  • Roberto Firmino has five goals in six appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Liverpool.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold has two assists in 10 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and 22nd in the Champions League.

Villarreal Key Players

  • Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with six goals in 11 games (sixth in Champions League).
  • Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's No. 2 scorer with two goals (on 16 shots, 2.7 per game) in six Champions League appearances.
  • Moreno is Villarreal's assist leader, with four in six games (fifth in Champions League).

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Benfica

W 3-1

Away

4/13/2022

Benfica

D 3-3

Home

4/27/2022

Villarreal

W 2-0

Home

5/3/2022

Villarreal

-

Away

Villarreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/6/2022

Bayern Munich

W 1-0

Home

4/12/2022

Bayern Munich

D 1-1

Away

4/27/2022

Liverpool

L 2-0

Away

5/3/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Villarreal vs. Liverpool

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0010416142h
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Softball

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
imago1011685551h
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, in LPGA Tour Golf

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_12769019
College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Duke

By Evan Lazar32 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) centers the ball as Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda (22) defends in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy