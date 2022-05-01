Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/3/2022

How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's action in the Champions League will see Villarreal CF host Liverpool FC. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica begins at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Liverpool

Match Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal and Liverpool Stats

Liverpool has scored 27 goals in 11 Champions League matches, and Villarreal has given up 13 in 11.

Villarreal has scored 18 goals in 11 Champions League matches and Liverpool has conceded 11 in 11.

Liverpool's goal differential is +16 in this event.

Villarreal's goal differential is at +5 in this tournament.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 24 shots) in 11 Champions League games.

Roberto Firmino has five goals in six appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has two assists in 10 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and 22nd in the Champions League.

Villarreal Key Players

Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with six goals in 11 games (sixth in Champions League).

Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's No. 2 scorer with two goals (on 16 shots, 2.7 per game) in six Champions League appearances.

Moreno is Villarreal's assist leader, with four in six games (fifth in Champions League).

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/5/2022 Benfica W 3-1 Away 4/13/2022 Benfica D 3-3 Home 4/27/2022 Villarreal W 2-0 Home 5/3/2022 Villarreal - Away

Villarreal Schedule