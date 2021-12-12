Villarreal CF vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's schedule in La Liga will see Rayo Vallecano face off against Villarreal CF. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica gets underway at 8:00 AM ET. With 16 points, Villarreal is 14th in the league. Rayo Vallecano has 27 points, and is in sixth place.
How to Watch Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano Stats
- Villarreal is scoring 1.1 goals per match (11th in La Liga), and Rayo Vallecano is giving up 1.0 per game (fifth in league).
- Rayo Vallecano is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in La Liga), and Villarreal is conceding 1.1 per game (seventh in league).
- Villarreal's goal differential is -1, which is 11th in the league.
- Rayo Vallecano has a goal differential of +8 on the season, fourth in the league.
Villarreal Key Players
- Arnaut Danjuma has five goals in 12 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and 11th in the league.
- Manu Trigueros has three goals in 14 appearances, second-best on Villarreal.
- Yeremi Pino is Villarreal's leader in assists, with three in eight games (10th in league).
Rayo Vallecano Key Players
- Alvaro Garcia is Rayo Vallecano's top goal-scorer this year, with five in 16 games (11th in league).
- Falcao is tied for the team lead with five goals, as well.
- Oscar Trejo has seven assists in 14 games -- the best mark on Rayo Vallecano, and first in the entire league.
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Celta de Vigo
D 1-1
Away
11/27/2021
Barcelona
L 3-1
Home
12/4/2021
Sevilla
L 1-0
Away
12/12/2021
Rayo Vallecano
-
Home
12/18/2021
Real Sociedad
-
Away
12/21/2021
Deportivo Alaves
-
Home
1/3/2022
Levante
-
Home
Rayo Vallecano Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Mallorca
W 3-1
Home
11/27/2021
Valencia
D 1-1
Away
12/5/2021
Espanyol
W 1-0
Home
12/12/2021
Villarreal
-
Away
12/18/2021
Deportivo Alaves
-
Home
1/2/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Away
1/9/2022
Real Betis
-
Home
How To Watch
December
12
2021
Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)