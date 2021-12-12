Villarreal CF vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sunday's schedule in La Liga will see Rayo Vallecano face off against Villarreal CF. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica gets underway at 8:00 AM ET. With 16 points, Villarreal is 14th in the league. Rayo Vallecano has 27 points, and is in sixth place.

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano

    Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano Stats

    • Villarreal is scoring 1.1 goals per match (11th in La Liga), and Rayo Vallecano is giving up 1.0 per game (fifth in league).
    • Rayo Vallecano is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in La Liga), and Villarreal is conceding 1.1 per game (seventh in league).
    • Villarreal's goal differential is -1, which is 11th in the league.
    • Rayo Vallecano has a goal differential of +8 on the season, fourth in the league.

    Villarreal Key Players

    • Arnaut Danjuma has five goals in 12 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and 11th in the league.
    • Manu Trigueros has three goals in 14 appearances, second-best on Villarreal.
    • Yeremi Pino is Villarreal's leader in assists, with three in eight games (10th in league).

    Rayo Vallecano Key Players

    • Alvaro Garcia is Rayo Vallecano's top goal-scorer this year, with five in 16 games (11th in league).
    • Falcao is tied for the team lead with five goals, as well.
    • Oscar Trejo has seven assists in 14 games -- the best mark on Rayo Vallecano, and first in the entire league.

    Villarreal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Celta de Vigo

    D 1-1

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Barcelona

    L 3-1

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Sevilla

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Rayo Vallecano

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Real Sociedad

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Deportivo Alaves

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Levante

    -

    Home

    Rayo Vallecano Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Mallorca

    W 3-1

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Valencia

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Espanyol

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Villarreal

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Deportivo Alaves

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Atletico Madrid

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Real Betis

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

