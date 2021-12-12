Villarreal CF vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Sunday's schedule in La Liga will see Rayo Vallecano face off against Villarreal CF. The game at Estadio de la Ceramica gets underway at 8:00 AM ET. With 16 points, Villarreal is 14th in the league. Rayo Vallecano has 27 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano

Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Match Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano Stats

Villarreal is scoring 1.1 goals per match (11th in La Liga), and Rayo Vallecano is giving up 1.0 per game (fifth in league).

Rayo Vallecano is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in La Liga), and Villarreal is conceding 1.1 per game (seventh in league).

Villarreal's goal differential is -1, which is 11th in the league.

Rayo Vallecano has a goal differential of +8 on the season, fourth in the league.

Villarreal Key Players

Arnaut Danjuma has five goals in 12 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and 11th in the league.

Manu Trigueros has three goals in 14 appearances, second-best on Villarreal.

Yeremi Pino is Villarreal's leader in assists, with three in eight games (10th in league).

Rayo Vallecano Key Players

Alvaro Garcia is Rayo Vallecano's top goal-scorer this year, with five in 16 games (11th in league).

Falcao is tied for the team lead with five goals, as well.

Oscar Trejo has seven assists in 14 games -- the best mark on Rayo Vallecano, and first in the entire league.

Villarreal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Celta de Vigo D 1-1 Away 11/27/2021 Barcelona L 3-1 Home 12/4/2021 Sevilla L 1-0 Away 12/12/2021 Rayo Vallecano - Home 12/18/2021 Real Sociedad - Away 12/21/2021 Deportivo Alaves - Home 1/3/2022 Levante - Home

Rayo Vallecano Schedule