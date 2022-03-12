Villarreal CF hosts RC Celta de Vigo in LaLiga at Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday, March 12. The two teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET, airing on . Villarreal is currently seventh in the league, with 42 points. Celta de Vigo is 10th, with 35.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Celta de Vigo

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal and Celta de Vigo Stats

Villarreal scores 1.7 goals per match (fifth in LaLiga), and Celta de Vigo concedes 1.1 per game (seventh in league).

Celta de Vigo is eighth in LaLiga offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Villarreal is third defensively (1.0 allowed per game).

Villarreal's goal differential is +21, which ranks second in the league.

Celta de Vigo's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.

Villarreal Key Players

Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, who has eight goals in 17 games (14th in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for Villarreal is Gerard Moreno, who has eight goals in 13 games.

Villarreal's leader in assists is Dani Parejo, who has six in 23 games (sixth in league).

Celta de Vigo Key Players

Villarreal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Granada W 4-1 Away 2/27/2022 Espanyol W 5-1 Home 3/5/2022 Osasuna L 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Celta de Vigo - Home 3/20/2022 Cadiz CF - Away 4/3/2022 Levante - Away 4/10/2022 Athletic Bilbao - Home

