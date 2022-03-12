Skip to main content

How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. RC Celta de Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Villarreal CF hosts RC Celta de Vigo in LaLiga at Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday, March 12. The two teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET, airing on . Villarreal is currently seventh in the league, with 42 points. Celta de Vigo is 10th, with 35.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Celta de Vigo

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
Villarreal and Celta de Vigo Stats

  • Villarreal scores 1.7 goals per match (fifth in LaLiga), and Celta de Vigo concedes 1.1 per game (seventh in league).
  • Celta de Vigo is eighth in LaLiga offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Villarreal is third defensively (1.0 allowed per game).
  • Villarreal's goal differential is +21, which ranks second in the league.
  • Celta de Vigo's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.

Villarreal Key Players

  • Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, who has eight goals in 17 games (14th in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Villarreal is Gerard Moreno, who has eight goals in 13 games.
  • Villarreal's leader in assists is Dani Parejo, who has six in 23 games (sixth in league).

Celta de Vigo Key Players

Villarreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Granada

W 4-1

Away

2/27/2022

Espanyol

W 5-1

Home

3/5/2022

Osasuna

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Celta de Vigo

-

Home

3/20/2022

Cadiz CF

-

Away

4/3/2022

Levante

-

Away

4/10/2022

Athletic Bilbao

-

Home

Celta de Vigo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Levante

D 1-1

Home

2/26/2022

Atletico Madrid

L 2-0

Away

3/6/2022

Mallorca

W 4-3

Home

3/12/2022

Villarreal

-

Away

3/20/2022

Real Betis

-

Home

4/3/2022

Real Madrid

-

Home

4/10/2022

Espanyol

-

Away

