How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. RC Celta de Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Villarreal CF hosts RC Celta de Vigo in LaLiga at Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday, March 12. The two teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET, airing on . Villarreal is currently seventh in the league, with 42 points. Celta de Vigo is 10th, with 35.
How to Watch Villarreal vs. Celta de Vigo
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
Villarreal and Celta de Vigo Stats
- Villarreal scores 1.7 goals per match (fifth in LaLiga), and Celta de Vigo concedes 1.1 per game (seventh in league).
- Celta de Vigo is eighth in LaLiga offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Villarreal is third defensively (1.0 allowed per game).
- Villarreal's goal differential is +21, which ranks second in the league.
- Celta de Vigo's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.
Villarreal Key Players
- Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, who has eight goals in 17 games (14th in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Villarreal is Gerard Moreno, who has eight goals in 13 games.
- Villarreal's leader in assists is Dani Parejo, who has six in 23 games (sixth in league).
Celta de Vigo Key Players
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Granada
W 4-1
Away
2/27/2022
Espanyol
W 5-1
Home
3/5/2022
Osasuna
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Celta de Vigo
-
Home
3/20/2022
Cadiz CF
-
Away
4/3/2022
Levante
-
Away
4/10/2022
Athletic Bilbao
-
Home
Celta de Vigo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Levante
D 1-1
Home
2/26/2022
Atletico Madrid
L 2-0
Away
3/6/2022
Mallorca
W 4-3
Home
3/12/2022
Villarreal
-
Away
3/20/2022
Real Betis
-
Home
4/3/2022
Real Madrid
-
Home
4/10/2022
Espanyol
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
12:30
PM/EST
