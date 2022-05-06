Villarreal CF vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Villarreal CF takes on Sevilla FC in LaLiga at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday, May 8. The two teams will face off at 10:15 AM ET, airing on ESPN. Villarreal has 52 points, and is seventh in the league. Sevilla has 64 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Sevilla

Villarreal and Sevilla Stats

  • Villarreal has scored 54 goals in 34 games (fifth in LaLiga), and Sevilla has given up 28 in 34 (first in league).
  • Sevilla has scored 50 goals in 34 games (sixth in LaLiga), and Villarreal has given up 33 in 34 (fourth in league).
  • Villarreal's goal differential (+21) is fourth in the league.
  • Sevilla is third in the league in goal differential, at +22.

Villarreal Key Players

  • Arnaut Danjuma has 10 goals in 23 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and 14th in the league.
  • Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 22 shots, 1.3 per game) in 17 league appearances.
  • Dani Parejo is Villarreal's leader in assists, with six (on 49 chances created) in 30 league appearances.

Sevilla Key Players

Villarreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Getafe

W 2-1

Away

4/19/2022

Valencia

W 2-0

Home

4/30/2022

Deportivo Alaves

L 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

Sevilla

-

Home

5/12/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Away

5/15/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Home

5/22/2022

Barcelona

-

Away

Sevilla Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Real Madrid

L 3-2

Home

4/21/2022

Levante

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Cadiz CF

D 1-1

Home

5/8/2022

Villarreal

-

Away

5/11/2022

Mallorca

-

Home

5/15/2022

Atletico Madrid

-

Away

5/22/2022

Athletic Bilbao

-

Home

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Villarreal vs. Sevilla

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
