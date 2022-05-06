Villarreal CF vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Villarreal CF vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Villarreal CF takes on Sevilla FC in LaLiga at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday, May 8. The two teams will face off at 10:15 AM ET, airing on ESPN. Villarreal has 52 points, and is seventh in the league. Sevilla has 64 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch Villarreal vs. Sevilla
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
- Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica
Villarreal and Sevilla Stats
- Villarreal has scored 54 goals in 34 games (fifth in LaLiga), and Sevilla has given up 28 in 34 (first in league).
- Sevilla has scored 50 goals in 34 games (sixth in LaLiga), and Villarreal has given up 33 in 34 (fourth in league).
- Villarreal's goal differential (+21) is fourth in the league.
- Sevilla is third in the league in goal differential, at +22.
Villarreal Key Players
- Arnaut Danjuma has 10 goals in 23 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and 14th in the league.
- Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 22 shots, 1.3 per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Dani Parejo is Villarreal's leader in assists, with six (on 49 chances created) in 30 league appearances.
Sevilla Key Players
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Getafe
W 2-1
Away
4/19/2022
Valencia
W 2-0
Home
4/30/2022
Deportivo Alaves
L 2-1
Away
5/8/2022
Sevilla
-
Home
5/12/2022
Rayo Vallecano
-
Away
5/15/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Home
5/22/2022
Barcelona
-
Away
Sevilla Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Real Madrid
L 3-2
Home
4/21/2022
Levante
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Cadiz CF
D 1-1
Home
5/8/2022
Villarreal
-
Away
5/11/2022
Mallorca
-
Home
5/15/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Away
5/22/2022
Athletic Bilbao
-
Home
