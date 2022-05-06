Villarreal CF vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Villarreal CF takes on Sevilla FC in LaLiga at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday, May 8. The two teams will face off at 10:15 AM ET, airing on ESPN. Villarreal has 52 points, and is seventh in the league. Sevilla has 64 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Sevilla

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal and Sevilla Stats

Villarreal has scored 54 goals in 34 games (fifth in LaLiga), and Sevilla has given up 28 in 34 (first in league).

Sevilla has scored 50 goals in 34 games (sixth in LaLiga), and Villarreal has given up 33 in 34 (fourth in league).

Villarreal's goal differential (+21) is fourth in the league.

Sevilla is third in the league in goal differential, at +22.

Villarreal Key Players

Arnaut Danjuma has 10 goals in 23 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and 14th in the league.

Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 22 shots, 1.3 per game) in 17 league appearances.

Dani Parejo is Villarreal's leader in assists, with six (on 49 chances created) in 30 league appearances.

Villarreal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Getafe W 2-1 Away 4/19/2022 Valencia W 2-0 Home 4/30/2022 Deportivo Alaves L 2-1 Away 5/8/2022 Sevilla - Home 5/12/2022 Rayo Vallecano - Away 5/15/2022 Real Sociedad - Home 5/22/2022 Barcelona - Away

