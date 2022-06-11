Wales vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wales vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wales will host Belgium in the UEFA Nations League at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, June 11. The two squads will play at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Wales vs. Belgium

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wales and Belgium Stats

  • Wales has scored two goals in two games in this tournament (29th in UEFA Nations League), and Belgium has conceded five goals in two games (44th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Wales scored 17 goals (1.7 per game) and Belgium conceded six goals (0.8 per game).
  • With seven goals in two games, Belgium is fourth in the UEFA Nations League. On the other hand, Wales has allowed four goals in two matches, 36th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Belgium scored 25 goals (3.1 per game) and Wales conceded 10 goals (1.0 per game).
  • Wales' goal difference (-2) ranks 38th in the UEFA Nations League. It was +7 during its World Cup qualification cycle.
  • With 7 goals scored and 5 allowed, Belgium is 11th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +19 in the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Wales Players to Watch

  • Wales' Jonathan Williams has one goal (no assists) in this competition.
  • Wales' Gareth Bale had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • In 13 matches for Real Madrid (LaLiga) last season, Bale scored one goal.
  • Daniel James had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • With his club (Leeds United, in the Premier League) this past season, James had four goals and four assists in 35 matches.
  • Harry Wilson had one goal and two assists for Wales during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Aaron Ramsey had three goals in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Belgium Players to Watch

  • Michy Batshuayi has netted one goal and one assist for Belgium in this tournament, and he had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifiers.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Belgium's Hans Vanaken collected three goals and four assists.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Romelu Lukaku had five goals and one assist.
  • In 29 Premier League matches, Lukaku scored eight goals for Chelsea FC with zero assists.
  • Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne has produced one goal in the current tournament and recorded two goals and two assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Manchester City's offense was aided by De Bruyne, who scored 15 goals with eight assists in 33 matches in the Premier League.
  • In the most recent qualification campaign for the World Cup, Jeremy Doku compiled one goal and two assists.
  • In 16 Ligue 1 games, Doku gave Stade Rennes' offense a boost with one goal and two assists.

Wales Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Poland

June 1

L 2-1

Away

Netherlands

June 8

L 2-1

Home

Belgium

June 11

-

Home

Netherlands

June 14

-

Away

Belgium

September 22

-

Away

Poland

September 25

-

Home

Belgium Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Netherlands

June 3

L 4-1

Home

Poland

June 8

W 6-1

Home

Wales

June 11

-

Away

Poland

June 14

-

Away

Wales

September 22

-

Home

Netherlands

September 25

-

Away

