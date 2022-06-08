Wales vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wales vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Wales against Netherlands, with action beginning from Cardiff City Stadium at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Wales vs. Netherlands

  • Match Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium
Wales and Netherlands Stats

  • Wales has scored one goal in one matches in this tournament (32nd in UEFA Nations League), and Netherlands has allowed one goal in one games (10th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Wales scored 16 goals (1.8 per game) and Netherlands gave up eight goals (0.8 per game).
  • Netherlands has scored four goals in one matches in this tournament (fourth in UEFA Nations League), and Wales has allowed two goals in one matches (23rd in league). In World Cup qualifying, Netherlands scored 33 goals (3.3 per game) and Wales gave up 10 goals (1.1 per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Wales is 33rd in the UEFA Nations League at -1 (and was +6 in its World Cup qualification cycle).
  • Netherlands has outscored opponents 4-1 and its +3 goal differential is fifth in the UEFA Nations League. It was +25 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Wales Players to Watch

  • Rabbi Matondo has one assist for Wales in this competition (no goals).
  • Wales' Gareth Bale had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Bale is coming off a season with one goal in 13 games for Real Madrid in LaLiga.
  • In World Cup qualifying, Daniel James had two goals and two assists.
  • In the Premier League last season, James had four goals and four assists (in 35 games) for Leeds United.
  • Harry Wilson had one goal and two assists for Wales during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Aaron Ramsey had three goals in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Netherlands Players to Watch

  • Netherlands' Memphis Depay has two goals and zero assists in this tournament. He had 12 goals and eight assists in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Depay was a big part of FC Barcelona's scoring attack, compiling 12 goals and two assists in 28 LaLiga games.
  • During World Cup qualifiers, Davy Klaassen tallied four goals with four assists.
  • In the current tournament, Steven Berghuis has dished out one assist for Netherlands. He also had two goals and three assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying, Georginio Wijnaldum collected two goals and two assists.
  • Paris Saint-Germain's offense was helped by Wijnaldum, who collected one goal with two assists in 34 Ligue 1 games.

Wales Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Poland

June 1

L 2-1

Away

Netherlands

June 8

-

Home

Belgium

June 11

-

Home

Netherlands

June 14

-

Away

Belgium

September 22

-

Away

Netherlands Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Belgium

June 3

W 4-1

Away

Wales

June 8

-

Away

Poland

June 11

-

Home

Wales

June 14

-

Home

Poland

September 22

-

Away

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Wales vs. Netherlands

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
