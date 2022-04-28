West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Ham United will meet Arsenal FC on Sunday, May 1 in the Premier League. The game at London Stadium gets underway at 11:30 AM ET on USA Network. Arsenal is currently fourth in the league table, with 60 points. West Ham is seventh, with 52.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Arsenal

West Ham and Arsenal Stats

  • Arsenal puts up 1.6 goals per match (sixth in the Premier League), and West Ham gives up 1.3 per match (ninth in league).
  • West Ham is sixth in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Arsenal is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
  • Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +12.
  • West Ham is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +8.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka, who has 11 goals in 33 games (eighth in league).
  • Emile Smith-Rowe has 10 goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 30 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven (on 22 chances created) in 30 league appearances.

West Ham Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Southampton

L 1-0

Away

4/20/2022

Chelsea

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Manchester United

W 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

West Ham

-

Away

5/8/2022

Leeds

-

Home

5/12/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

5/16/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

West Ham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Brentford

L 2-0

Away

4/17/2022

Burnley

D 1-1

Home

4/24/2022

Chelsea

L 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

5/8/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

5/15/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

5/22/2022

Brighton

-

Away

How To Watch

May
1
2022

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011289569h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Penn State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
imago1011454190h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Club Universidad Católica vs. Flamengo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy