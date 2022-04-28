West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

West Ham United will meet Arsenal FC on Sunday, May 1 in the Premier League. The game at London Stadium gets underway at 11:30 AM ET on USA Network. Arsenal is currently fourth in the league table, with 60 points. West Ham is seventh, with 52.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Arsenal

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: London Stadium

West Ham and Arsenal Stats

Arsenal puts up 1.6 goals per match (sixth in the Premier League), and West Ham gives up 1.3 per match (ninth in league).

West Ham is sixth in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Arsenal is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).

Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +12.

West Ham is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +8.

Arsenal Key Players

Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka, who has 11 goals in 33 games (eighth in league).

Emile Smith-Rowe has 10 goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 30 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven (on 22 chances created) in 30 league appearances.

West Ham Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Southampton L 1-0 Away 4/20/2022 Chelsea W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Manchester United W 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 West Ham - Away 5/8/2022 Leeds - Home 5/12/2022 Tottenham - Away 5/16/2022 Newcastle - Away

West Ham Schedule