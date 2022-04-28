West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
West Ham United will meet Arsenal FC on Sunday, May 1 in the Premier League. The game at London Stadium gets underway at 11:30 AM ET on USA Network. Arsenal is currently fourth in the league table, with 60 points. West Ham is seventh, with 52.
How to Watch West Ham vs. Arsenal
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: London Stadium
West Ham and Arsenal Stats
- Arsenal puts up 1.6 goals per match (sixth in the Premier League), and West Ham gives up 1.3 per match (ninth in league).
- West Ham is sixth in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Arsenal is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
- Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +12.
- West Ham is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +8.
Arsenal Key Players
- Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka, who has 11 goals in 33 games (eighth in league).
- Emile Smith-Rowe has 10 goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 30 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven (on 22 chances created) in 30 league appearances.
West Ham Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Southampton
L 1-0
Away
4/20/2022
Chelsea
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Manchester United
W 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
West Ham
-
Away
5/8/2022
Leeds
-
Home
5/12/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
5/16/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Brentford
L 2-0
Away
4/17/2022
Burnley
D 1-1
Home
4/24/2022
Chelsea
L 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
5/8/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
5/15/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
5/22/2022
Brighton
-
Away
How To Watch
May
1
2022
West Ham United vs. Arsenal
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
