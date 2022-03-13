West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Sunday will see West Ham United facing Aston Villa. The two clubs will kick things off at 10:00 AM ET from London Stadium, airing on USA Network. West Ham currently has 45 points, and is sixth in the league. Aston Villa has 36 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch West Ham vs. Aston Villa
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
West Ham and Aston Villa Stats
- West Ham scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Aston Villa concedes 1.4 per game (ninth in league).
- Aston Villa scores 1.5 goals per match (eighth in the Premier League), and West Ham allows 1.3 per game (seventh in league).
- West Ham's goal differential (+11) is fifth in the league.
- Aston Villa's goal differential is +3, which ranks ninth in the league.
West Ham Key Players
- Michail Antonio is West Ham's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 46 shots) in 27 league games.
- Also atop the scoring charts for West Ham is Jarrod Bowen, who has eight goals in 28 games.
- Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with eight (on 24 chances created) in 28 league appearances.
Aston Villa Key Players
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Newcastle
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Wolverhampton
W 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
Liverpool
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
3/20/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
4/3/2022
Everton
-
Home
4/9/2022
Brentford
-
Away
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Brighton
W 2-0
Away
3/5/2022
Southampton
W 4-0
Home
3/10/2022
Leeds
W 3-0
Away
3/13/2022
West Ham
-
Away
3/19/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
4/2/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
4/9/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
How To Watch
March
13
2022
West Ham United vs. Aston Villa
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)