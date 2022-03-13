West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Premier League action on Sunday will see West Ham United facing Aston Villa. The two clubs will kick things off at 10:00 AM ET from London Stadium, airing on USA Network. West Ham currently has 45 points, and is sixth in the league. Aston Villa has 36 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Aston Villa

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: London Stadium

London Stadium

West Ham and Aston Villa Stats

West Ham scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Aston Villa concedes 1.4 per game (ninth in league).

Aston Villa scores 1.5 goals per match (eighth in the Premier League), and West Ham allows 1.3 per game (seventh in league).

West Ham's goal differential (+11) is fifth in the league.

Aston Villa's goal differential is +3, which ranks ninth in the league.

West Ham Key Players

Michail Antonio is West Ham's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 46 shots) in 27 league games.

Also atop the scoring charts for West Ham is Jarrod Bowen, who has eight goals in 28 games.

Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with eight (on 24 chances created) in 28 league appearances.

West Ham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Newcastle D 1-1 Home 2/27/2022 Wolverhampton W 1-0 Home 3/5/2022 Liverpool L 1-0 Away 3/13/2022 Aston Villa - Home 3/20/2022 Tottenham - Away 4/3/2022 Everton - Home 4/9/2022 Brentford - Away

Aston Villa Schedule