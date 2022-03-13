West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Premier League action on Sunday will see West Ham United facing Aston Villa. The two clubs will kick things off at 10:00 AM ET from London Stadium, airing on USA Network. West Ham currently has 45 points, and is sixth in the league. Aston Villa has 36 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Aston Villa

West Ham and Aston Villa Stats

  • West Ham scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Aston Villa concedes 1.4 per game (ninth in league).
  • Aston Villa scores 1.5 goals per match (eighth in the Premier League), and West Ham allows 1.3 per game (seventh in league).
  • West Ham's goal differential (+11) is fifth in the league.
  • Aston Villa's goal differential is +3, which ranks ninth in the league.

West Ham Key Players

  • Michail Antonio is West Ham's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 46 shots) in 27 league games.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for West Ham is Jarrod Bowen, who has eight goals in 28 games.
  • Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with eight (on 24 chances created) in 28 league appearances.

Aston Villa Key Players

West Ham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Newcastle

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Wolverhampton

W 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

Liverpool

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

3/20/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

4/3/2022

Everton

-

Home

4/9/2022

Brentford

-

Away

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Brighton

W 2-0

Away

3/5/2022

Southampton

W 4-0

Home

3/10/2022

Leeds

W 3-0

Away

3/13/2022

West Ham

-

Away

3/19/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

4/2/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

4/9/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

