West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Ham United takes on Everton FC in the Premier League at London Stadium on Sunday, April 3. The two teams will battle at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. West Ham currently has 48 points, and is seventh in the league table. Everton has 25 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Everton

West Ham and Everton Stats

  • West Ham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Everton is 15th defensively (1.7 conceded per match).
  • Everton is 16th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and West Ham is 10th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
  • West Ham's goal differential (+10) is sixth in the league.
  • Everton has a goal differential of -18 on the season, which is 17th in the league.

West Ham Key Players

  • Michail Antonio is West Ham's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 50 shots) in 29 league games.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for West Ham is Jarrod Bowen, who has eight goals in 28 games.
  • Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with eight (on 24 chances created) in 28 league appearances.

Everton Key Players

West Ham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Liverpool

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Aston Villa

W 2-1

Home

3/20/2022

Tottenham

L 3-1

Away

4/3/2022

Everton

-

Home

4/10/2022

Brentford

-

Away

4/17/2022

Burnley

-

Home

4/24/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Tottenham

L 5-0

Away

3/13/2022

Wolverhampton

L 1-0

Home

3/17/2022

Newcastle

W 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

West Ham

-

Away

4/9/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

4/20/2022

Everton

-

Away

4/24/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

How To Watch

April
3
2022

West Ham United vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
