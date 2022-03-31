West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
West Ham United takes on Everton FC in the Premier League at London Stadium on Sunday, April 3. The two teams will battle at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. West Ham currently has 48 points, and is seventh in the league table. Everton has 25 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch West Ham vs. Everton
- Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
West Ham and Everton Stats
- West Ham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Everton is 15th defensively (1.7 conceded per match).
- Everton is 16th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and West Ham is 10th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
- West Ham's goal differential (+10) is sixth in the league.
- Everton has a goal differential of -18 on the season, which is 17th in the league.
West Ham Key Players
- Michail Antonio is West Ham's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 50 shots) in 29 league games.
- Also atop the scoring charts for West Ham is Jarrod Bowen, who has eight goals in 28 games.
- Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with eight (on 24 chances created) in 28 league appearances.
Everton Key Players
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Liverpool
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Aston Villa
W 2-1
Home
3/20/2022
Tottenham
L 3-1
Away
4/3/2022
Everton
-
Home
4/10/2022
Brentford
-
Away
4/17/2022
Burnley
-
Home
4/24/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Tottenham
L 5-0
Away
3/13/2022
Wolverhampton
L 1-0
Home
3/17/2022
Newcastle
W 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
West Ham
-
Away
4/9/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
4/20/2022
Everton
-
Away
4/24/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
How To Watch
April
3
2022
West Ham United vs. Everton
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)