West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

West Ham United takes on Everton FC in the Premier League at London Stadium on Sunday, April 3. The two teams will battle at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. West Ham currently has 48 points, and is seventh in the league table. Everton has 25 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Everton

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham and Everton Stats

West Ham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Everton is 15th defensively (1.7 conceded per match).

Everton is 16th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and West Ham is 10th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).

West Ham's goal differential (+10) is sixth in the league.

Everton has a goal differential of -18 on the season, which is 17th in the league.

West Ham Key Players

Michail Antonio is West Ham's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 50 shots) in 29 league games.

Also atop the scoring charts for West Ham is Jarrod Bowen, who has eight goals in 28 games.

Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with eight (on 24 chances created) in 28 league appearances.

Everton Key Players

West Ham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Liverpool L 1-0 Away 3/13/2022 Aston Villa W 2-1 Home 3/20/2022 Tottenham L 3-1 Away 4/3/2022 Everton - Home 4/10/2022 Brentford - Away 4/17/2022 Burnley - Home 4/24/2022 Chelsea - Away

Everton Schedule