West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
West Ham United matches up with Manchester City at London Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. With 89 points, Manchester City is currently first in the league. West Ham has 55 points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch West Ham vs. Manchester City
- Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: London Stadium
West Ham and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City is scoring 2.6 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and West Ham is conceding 1.3 per match (ninth in league).
- West Ham puts up 1.6 goals per game (fifth in the Premier League), and Manchester City allows 0.6 per game (first in league).
- Manchester City's goal differential is +72, which ranks first in the league.
- West Ham has a goal differential of +11 on the season, which is fifth in the league.
Manchester City Key Players
- Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's leading scorer this year, with 15 goals in 31 games (fourth in league).
- Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 42 shots, 1.2 per game) in 35 league appearances.
- Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has nine (on 32 chances created) in 35 league appearances.
West Ham Key Players
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Leeds
W 4-0
Away
5/8/2022
Newcastle
W 5-0
Home
5/11/2022
Wolverhampton
W 5-1
Away
5/15/2022
West Ham
-
Away
5/22/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Chelsea
L 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Arsenal
L 2-1
Home
5/8/2022
Norwich City
W 4-0
Away
5/15/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
5/22/2022
Brighton
-
Away
