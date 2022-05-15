West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Ham United matches up with Manchester City at London Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. With 89 points, Manchester City is currently first in the league. West Ham has 55 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Manchester City

West Ham and Manchester City Stats

  • Manchester City is scoring 2.6 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and West Ham is conceding 1.3 per match (ninth in league).
  • West Ham puts up 1.6 goals per game (fifth in the Premier League), and Manchester City allows 0.6 per game (first in league).
  • Manchester City's goal differential is +72, which ranks first in the league.
  • West Ham has a goal differential of +11 on the season, which is fifth in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's leading scorer this year, with 15 goals in 31 games (fourth in league).
  • Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 42 shots, 1.2 per game) in 35 league appearances.
  • Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has nine (on 32 chances created) in 35 league appearances.

West Ham Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Leeds

W 4-0

Away

5/8/2022

Newcastle

W 5-0

Home

5/11/2022

Wolverhampton

W 5-1

Away

5/15/2022

West Ham

-

Away

5/22/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

West Ham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Chelsea

L 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Arsenal

L 2-1

Home

5/8/2022

Norwich City

W 4-0

Away

5/15/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

5/22/2022

Brighton

-

Away

How To Watch

May
15
2022

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Soccer

SSC Napoli vs. Genoa CFC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Soccer

Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
imago1011956103h
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City

By Matthew Beighle19 minutes ago
imago1011975168h
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Austria vs United States

By Adam Childs19 minutes ago
imago1011896553h
Serie A

How to Watch Napoli vs. Genoa

By Matthew Beighle29 minutes ago
imago1011866797h
Campeonato Femenino Sub-17 UEFA 2018

How to Watch UEFA Under-17 Women's Championship: France vs. Netherlands

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago1011988366h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Soudal Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy