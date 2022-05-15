West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

West Ham United matches up with Manchester City at London Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. With 89 points, Manchester City is currently first in the league. West Ham has 55 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Manchester City

Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City is scoring 2.6 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and West Ham is conceding 1.3 per match (ninth in league).

West Ham puts up 1.6 goals per game (fifth in the Premier League), and Manchester City allows 0.6 per game (first in league).

Manchester City's goal differential is +72, which ranks first in the league.

West Ham has a goal differential of +11 on the season, which is fifth in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's leading scorer this year, with 15 goals in 31 games (fourth in league).

Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 42 shots, 1.2 per game) in 35 league appearances.

Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has nine (on 32 chances created) in 35 league appearances.

West Ham Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Leeds W 4-0 Away 5/8/2022 Newcastle W 5-0 Home 5/11/2022 Wolverhampton W 5-1 Away 5/15/2022 West Ham - Away 5/22/2022 Aston Villa - Home

West Ham Schedule