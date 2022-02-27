West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

On Sunday, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will play at 9:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network from London Stadium. West Ham is currently sixth in the league table, with 42 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 40.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Wolverhampton

Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham and Wolverhampton Stats

West Ham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.7 goals per game), and Wolverhampton is third defensively (0.8 conceded per match).

Wolverhampton has scored 24 goals in 25 games (18th in the Premier League), and West Ham has given up 34 in 26 (ninth in league).

West Ham's goal differential (+11) is fourth in the league.

Wolverhampton has a goal differential of +4 on the season, which is seventh in the league.

West Ham Key Players

West Ham is led by Michail Antonio, who has eight goals in 25 games (12th in league).

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's joint top scorer this season, with eight goals (on 38 shots, 1.5 per game) in 26 league appearances.

Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with eight in 26 games (fourth in league).

Wolverhampton Key Players

Raul Jimenez is Wolverhampton's top goal-scorer this year, with five in 23 games (35th in league).

Hee-chan Hwang is tied for the team lead with five goals, as well.

Jimenez is Wolverhampton's assist leader, with three in 23 games (29th in league).

West Ham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Watford W 1-0 Home 2/13/2022 Leicester City D 2-2 Away 2/19/2022 Newcastle D 1-1 Home 2/27/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 3/5/2022 Liverpool - Away 3/13/2022 Aston Villa - Home 3/20/2022 Tottenham - Away

Wolverhampton Schedule