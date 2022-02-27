West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will play at 9:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network from London Stadium. West Ham is currently sixth in the league table, with 42 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 40.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Wolverhampton

West Ham and Wolverhampton Stats

  • West Ham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.7 goals per game), and Wolverhampton is third defensively (0.8 conceded per match).
  • Wolverhampton has scored 24 goals in 25 games (18th in the Premier League), and West Ham has given up 34 in 26 (ninth in league).
  • West Ham's goal differential (+11) is fourth in the league.
  • Wolverhampton has a goal differential of +4 on the season, which is seventh in the league.

West Ham Key Players

  • West Ham is led by Michail Antonio, who has eight goals in 25 games (12th in league).
  • Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's joint top scorer this season, with eight goals (on 38 shots, 1.5 per game) in 26 league appearances.
  • Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with eight in 26 games (fourth in league).

Wolverhampton Key Players

  • Raul Jimenez is Wolverhampton's top goal-scorer this year, with five in 23 games (35th in league).
  • Hee-chan Hwang is tied for the team lead with five goals, as well.
  • Jimenez is Wolverhampton's assist leader, with three in 23 games (29th in league).

West Ham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Watford

W 1-0

Home

2/13/2022

Leicester City

D 2-2

Away

2/19/2022

Newcastle

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

3/5/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

3/13/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

3/20/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Tottenham

W 2-0

Away

2/20/2022

Leicester City

W 2-1

Home

2/24/2022

Arsenal

L 2-1

Away

2/27/2022

West Ham

-

Away

3/5/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

3/10/2022

Watford

-

Home

3/13/2022

Everton

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
