West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will play at 9:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network from London Stadium. West Ham is currently sixth in the league table, with 42 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 40.
How to Watch West Ham vs. Wolverhampton
- Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
West Ham and Wolverhampton Stats
- West Ham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.7 goals per game), and Wolverhampton is third defensively (0.8 conceded per match).
- Wolverhampton has scored 24 goals in 25 games (18th in the Premier League), and West Ham has given up 34 in 26 (ninth in league).
- West Ham's goal differential (+11) is fourth in the league.
- Wolverhampton has a goal differential of +4 on the season, which is seventh in the league.
West Ham Key Players
- West Ham is led by Michail Antonio, who has eight goals in 25 games (12th in league).
- Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's joint top scorer this season, with eight goals (on 38 shots, 1.5 per game) in 26 league appearances.
- Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with eight in 26 games (fourth in league).
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Raul Jimenez is Wolverhampton's top goal-scorer this year, with five in 23 games (35th in league).
- Hee-chan Hwang is tied for the team lead with five goals, as well.
- Jimenez is Wolverhampton's assist leader, with three in 23 games (29th in league).
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Watford
W 1-0
Home
2/13/2022
Leicester City
D 2-2
Away
2/19/2022
Newcastle
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
3/5/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
3/13/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
3/20/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Tottenham
W 2-0
Away
2/20/2022
Leicester City
W 2-1
Home
2/24/2022
Arsenal
L 2-1
Away
2/27/2022
West Ham
-
Away
3/5/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
3/10/2022
Watford
-
Home
3/13/2022
Everton
-
Away
How To Watch
February
27
2022
West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)