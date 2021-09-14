How to Watch Lille vs. Wolfsburg

Lille and Wolfsburg kick off their Champions League seasons Tuesday at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The teams will compete against FC Red Bull Salzburg and Sevilla FC in Group G.

Both Lille and Wolfsburg made managerial changes over the summer and have started the 2021-22 season heading in different directions.

Wolfsburg travel to France as Bundesliga leaders. They have yet to drop a point in four matches in the top German League. New manager Mark van Bommel’s defense-heavy approach has paid dividends so far, as the team has conceded just one goal so far this season, fewest in the Bundesliga.

Lille have failed to keep up their momentum after manager Christophe Galtier departed for Nice following last term’s run to the Ligue 1 crown. Behind his successor Jocelyn Gourvennec, the club has won just one of its first five matches in the top French league this season and have allowed 11 goals, second-most in the league.

Midfielder Xavier Schlager and right back William will not make the trip to France with Wolfsburg, but the team will have Lukas Nmecha, who scored in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Greuther Fürth in his first Bundesliga start.

For Lille, midfielder Renato Sanches and star forward Jonathan Bamba will miss Tuesday's match with injuries, but right back Mehmet Zeki Celik could play.